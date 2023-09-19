One week has elapsed since the shocking departure and burial of the renowned musical sensation Mohbad, and during this time, a series of significant developments and events have transpired.

Undoubtedly, Mohbad’s death and the aftermath revelations have unearthed secrets in the Nigerian entertainment industry, unlike anything witnessed in recent times.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the following day.

The singer’s shocking and untimely death has gripped the nation as his fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry seek answers.

By the hour, more evidence keeps surfacing online suggesting that the singer was not only a victim of intimidation, bullying and assault but might have sunk deep into depression just before his death.

Over the weekend, the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dike, Toyin Abraham, Lizzy Jay, and Soso Soberekon who organised the show the late singer last performed at, have all dabbled into the matter demanding ‘Justice for the singer who died in his prime.

Even singers like the YBLN acclaimed Princess, Temmie Ovwasa, Harrysong, and Oxlade have been bashed by fans and followers of the deceased singer for attempting to chase clout with the death of Mohbad.

However, recent developments include the Nigerian Police setting up a 13-man investigation panel, an autopsy conducted on Tuesday, a coroner inquest and a series of peaceful protests nationwide.

Coroner Inquest

Folakemi Falana, Femi Falana’s daughter, has taken a proactive step in her pursuit of answers regarding the untimely demise of the late singer Mohbad.

She shared a copy of a formal request addressed to the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, urging an expeditious autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of Mohbad’s death.

The appeal, dated 18 September, was written by her father’s chambers, Femi Falana (SAN).

The law firm urged the Chief Coroner of Lagos State to delve into the tragic circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise. It underscored the baffling nature of the young artist’s death, emphasising that he exhibited no signs of illness in the days leading up to his passing.

It noted that Mohbad displayed no indications of ailments before leaving his home, making his death all the more perplexing, given that it occurred mere hours after his energetic performance.

In her formal request, Ms Falana beseeched the Chief Coroner to conduct a coroner’s inquest to establish the cause of the young artist’s passing, a life extinguished at the tender age of 27. Citing the Lagos State Coroners Law, she urged a prompt response to their plea.

It read, “Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, we are compelled to request you use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be concluded into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations under section 15 of the Lagos state coroner’s law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner’s district is as a result of a death in a violent or natural or suspicious situation. We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death in Lagos state, and we are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency. Please, your lordship, accept the assurances of our principal, Femi Falana SAN.”

Solidarity

Mohbad’s management has also announced that there will be a candlelight procession in memory of the late singer.

The procession is billed to be held on 21 September at Lekki Phase 1 and ends at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Also, Nollywood actor Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Babaoja, is organising a peaceful walk for the late singer.

The actor, who made this known via an Instagram post, said the peaceful walk for the deceased singer, which is billed to be held on 20 September, is targeted to lead the coverage to the offices of the Lagos State governor, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, and the Lagos state commissioner of police.

Also, videos and pictures have surfaced online showing ongoing solidarity demonstrations for the late Nigerian singer. The protest, which has gradually gained momentum, began in several locations around Ogun, Lagos and Delta States.

Police 13-Man investigation team

To address allegations of intimidation and potential complicity in Mohbad’s demise, the Lagos State Police Command has taken decisive action by instituting a specialised investigative team.

This team’s primary mission is to uncover the truth surrounding the tragic loss of Mohbad, shedding light on the enigmatic circumstances that surround his passing.

In an official statement, the Police disclosed that the 13-member investigative task force will be expected to furnish an interim report within a span of two weeks. This timeline underscores the urgency and seriousness with which the authorities are approaching this complex case.

Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, presiding over the inauguration of this special investigative unit, has personally directed the commencement of an exhaustive criminal investigation into the demise of the 27-year-old singer.

This concerted effort by law enforcement reflects their unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is served in this high-profile case.

“The panel will also identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of Nigeria,” the police commissioner said.

The committee is to carry out a discreet investigation which covers the following areas: a. Exhumation; b. Autopsy/toxicology/histology; c. Scene visit; d. Hospital/ Medical Report and e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements.

The committee is headed by DET. ACP Saheed Kassim while its members are DET. CSP Cris Onyeisi, DET. SP Masta ALH. Bunu, DET. SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf, DET. DSP Ahmed Abdullahi, DET. ASP Oderinde Galfar and DET. ASP Alabi Bolanle.

Others are DET. ASP Mohammed Yusu, DET. INSPR. Adesida Adefisayo, DET. INSPR. Ameh Michael, DET. INSPR. Oisa Roseline, DET. INSPR. Mayowa Owoeye and DET. INSPR. Babatunde Victor.

The legal team is made up of SP Cardoso Yetunde ESQ – OC Legal, DSP Umar Bello ESQ – Legal Officer and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi ESQ – Legal Officer.

The forensic team consists of DET. CSP Ayitu Akpama – Team Leader, DET. INSPR Elizabeth Olokode – Member and DET. INSPR Queen Agofure – Member.

Speaking to newsmen, Lagos state commissioner of police, vowed to arrest anyone who had a hand in the alleged killing of Mohbad.

Mr Owohunwa said, “ The team has been charged to hit the ground running immediately. Their task has been set out, We want to undertake a fair and open investigation. We don’t want to isolate specific characters. All facts, including videos, including personalities that have been mentioned, including those not even mentioned but we do know from our investigative experience would be vital.

“So I don’t want to reduce it to specific names at this moment. Let us proceed with the investigation, and as we need to identify individuals which would be wider, we will pick on whoever, we believe from the investigation, is linked (to Mohbad’s death). Whoever, wherever you are in this world. Do not forget, we have a unique asset in Interpol.”

He also appealed that every piece of information should be redirected to the investigation team rather than social media.

To bolster this effort, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reached out to the Department of State Services (DSS) to join hands in this pursuit of justice, emphasising the importance of inter-agency collaboration and the application of advanced technology to unveil the truth.

The police also said the singer’s remains would be exhumed.

Mohbad’s Mother surfaces

Mohbad’s mother, Ilerioluwa Aloba, has broken her silence on her son’s death, asserting that it was not a natural demise.

In a poignant video, she expressed deep sorrow and dispelled notions that her son died of natural causes.

She alleged that Mohbad lived in fear ever since his association with the owner of Marlian Records, Naira Marley. She emphasised that he was killed and called for justice, declaring that those responsible would face dire consequences.

She said, “I’m aware my son has been living in fear and having sleepless nights ever since he met Naira Marley. He didn’t die a natural death; he was killed. Whoever killed my son, that person’s home will become troubled. They will face war and curses. The glory of the child in their home will diminish because of those who killed him and their sons.”

Narrating the last days of the deceased singer, his mother said that the late singer was constantly in fear.

“He was beaten every day, and I was receiving calls even from people I didn’t know. I didn’t rest until he was killed” she said.

However, In a heartfelt statement issued on Friday night, Naira Marley expressed his sadness over Mohbad’s passing and emphasized the need for a proper farewell. He conveyed his intention to continue supporting the late artist’s family.

DJ Splash

Iyabo Ojo on Tuesday visited Aderoju Mathew aka DJ Splash, a disc jockey formerly signed to Naira Marley’s record label who is allegedly battling mental illness.

DJ Splash’s case came to the fore following Mohbad’s death, who is also an ex-Marlian Records signee.

Splash’s mother, in a recently surfaced video, accused Naira Marley of ruining her son’s life and abandoning him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

