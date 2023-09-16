Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has finally broken his silence and sent his condolences over the death of his former signee, Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday amidst controversies and several conspiracy theories.

Naira Marley said Mohbad’s death has left him heartbroken, considering the cordial relationship they shared in common.

On Friday, via an official statement on his Instagram account, Marley described Mohbad as “an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Marlian Music.”

He wrote, “With heavy heart, we mourn the loss of an exceptional talent. Someone more than an artiste or signee but a brother and dear friend, Promise “Mohbad” Olademeji Aloba.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. We are all heartbroken by his tragic loss and will be truly missed,”

Although the duo had a fall-out last year, which led to Mohbad leaving the label, the Marlian Music boss noted that he never wished any harm on Mohbad.

He further called the appropriate authorities to investigate any foul play associated with the singer’s death.

Statement

In his statement, Naira Marley also highlighted Mohbad’s unique talent, which was significant to the success of his record label.

He noted that despite the late singer’s departure from his label, he always championed Mohbad’s talent.

The Marlian boss said many things were left unsaid, but the love was always there, and the tragedy is not only a loss for them but everyone he touched musically around the world.

“From inception, we recognised Mohbad was a force to be reckoned with. His music gave so many people love and light,

“Mohbad touched us all with his heartfelt lyrics, storytelling, infectious smile, and energy. His passing has left us with a permanent hole in our hearts. Mohbad is an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of Marlian Music. No family is perfect. Families disagree, but no harm whatsoever was wished on Mohbad,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley shared a video of his moments with the late singer in another post on his Instagram page.

His caption read, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Rest in perfect peace, my broski. I’m shattered. #Imole’sWorld. Got you forever, bro.”

A check on Naira Marley’s page by PREMIUM TIMES saw that he has since used Mohbad’s picture as his Instagram profile image.

Justice for Mohbad

In a surprising twist, despite allegations indicting him in Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley seems to be seeking justice for the late singer.

Following his official condolence statement, the Marlian boss also took to his Instagram story to call for a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of Mohbad.

He wrote, “Hey guys, I’m shattered. I don’t even know what to type. Since I’ve been so hurt. But guys, let’s do this for Mohbad; I know the internet can.

“Let’s shed more light on this matter for Imole! Where did he go? Who took him there? Who were the people with him? Who was he last seen with? What was the nurse treating? Who was the nurse? Who took him to the nurse?”

Naira Marley also asked why there was no autopsy on the late singer, Why he was buried so quickly, and who was the guy in the car with his lifeless body.

He wondered who paid Instagblog to say ear infection, noting that people owed Mohbad the truth.

“They want to hide it by paying for blogs. Let’s show them their money is wasted. A lot of his friends know what happened to him. Why are they scared to speak up?”

He added, “Who is bullying people to delete the posts showing what happened to him that day?”

