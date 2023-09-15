Following Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad’s shocking death, over 126,000 people have signed a petition to ban Marlian Music.

Marlin Records is a music record label owned by Naira Marley, who was accused of complicity in the singer’s death.

Marlin Records houses musicians like CBlvck, Zinoleesky, and Fabian Blu.

The petition campaign, which began on Friday and is titled “ Ban Marlin Music’’ has garnered over 126,574 petitions as of press time on Friday.

The petition, which was started by the Gistlover blog, described Marlian Records as a drug syndicate disguised as a music record label.

The move came on the heels of Mohbad’s death and the police’s commitment to Nigerians and the fans that they would go the extra mile to ensure that they unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Petition

The petition is currently one of the trending topics on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The campaigners alleged that the Marlian Record label recruits young boys and indulges in drug-related activities.

The petition also reads, “ How his life was cut short, how his fundamental rights as a human being were trampled upon just before his demise. The perpetrators of the acts include Sam Larry and Naira Marley.”

https://www.change.org/p/ban-marlian-music

The petition campaign includes pictures and videos showing Naira Marley and his signees.

Naira Marley, who was pivotal in thrusting Mohbad to stardom in 2019, is regarded as his benefactor and mentor.

The collaboration led to Mohbad’s debut EP, “Light,” comprising eight tracks featuring acclaimed artistes such as Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh. Interestingly, Naira Marley assumed the role of executive producer for this EP, which boasted production credits from SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.

Their partnership, however, went amiss in October 2022 under strained circumstances, with the late “Ponmo” crooner publicly expressing concerns for his safety. Subsequently, Mohbad ventured into establishing his record label, “Imolenization,” in November 2022, a bold move reflective of his determination to assert his independence.

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Mohbad was known for his streetwise and relatable lyrics that often touch on everyday life and experiences.

There have been several controversies surrounding Mohbad’’s death, as he was in a constant feud with his former boss, Naira Marley when he split from Marlian Record in 2022.

Police Investigations

On Thursday, the Nigerian Police released a press statement affirming their unwavering commitment to a meticulous investigation into Mohbad’s puzzling death amidst allegations and public outcry.

A petition dated 27 June alleged that Sam Larry, accompanied by 15 others, forcibly entered a video shoot location where MohBad and fellow artiste Zlatan Ibile were working.

It also stated that Sam Larry claimed to be working for Oba Elegushi of Lagos State.

The petition also claimed that a violent altercation destroyed equipment worth over N8m at the scene, leaving the deceased, who narrowly escaped with injuries, assaulted.

However, the spokesperson for the Lagos Annex of the FCID, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, told Punch Newspaper that the late singer failed to show up at the police station to adopt and defend his petition and also provide proof of the allegations, to assist the police in prosecuting the suspects, if necessary.

