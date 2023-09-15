Nigerian soulful rapper and producer Nanle Joel, popularly known as Nanle, has released a sensational single titled “Young Don,” accompanied by a mob-themed music video.

The new single is themed on self-belief, luxury, ambition, and self-worth, offering listeners a compelling musical and visual experience.

“Young Don” was produced by renowned Russian producer Midmind and skillfully mixed by the veteran Nigerian sound engineer Suka Sounds. The new single showcases Nanle’s unique artistry and commitment to delivering top-notch music to his audience.

The song’s energetic beat and braggadocious lyrics make it a powerful anthem for those striving to achieve greatness and embrace their inner “Young Don.”

The cinematic music video for “Young Don” was directed by the legendary American filmmaker Darryl D. Johnson and shot by talented Nigerian cinematographer Prince Agala.

In a recent interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Nanle said he preferred to work independently and not sign to a record label.

“I just love working on my terms”, the rapper stated.

Stream and Download “Young Don” on all major streaming platforms HERE.

Watch video:

