The Lagos State police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday, said they are ready to go the extra mile to ensure that they unravel the circumstances surrounding the a docking death of Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mr Hundeyin gave the assurance when he appeared on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live show alongside singer and producer Samkelf.

“The Force PRO issued a statement this evening saying an investigation would commence. And that is what we are going to do. If need be, the body would be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed. An autopsy can be performed. The [Force PRO’s] statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“That is because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Bring it to Force headquarters to Lagos State command; it doesn’t matter. We are going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done,’’ the police spokesman said while fielding questions from Daddy Freeze.

On Thursday, the Nigerian Police released a press statement affirming their unwavering commitment to a meticulous investigation into Mohbad’s puzzling death amidst allegations and public outcry.

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

Mohbad was known for his streetwise and relatable lyrics that often touch on everyday life and experiences.

There have been several controversies surrounding the death of the Ponmo crooner, as he was in constant feud with his former boss, Naira Marley, when he split from Marlian Record in 2022.

Naira Marley and Mohbad had a complex relationship during his time at Marlian Records. However, their relationship turned sour in 2022, leading to Mohbad’s departure from the label.

However, Naira Marley seems not to be the only one who fell out with the deceased singer in recent times, as a petition written by Mohbad before his death over an alleged threat to life by music promoter Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry and others, which has surfaced online.

The Petition

A petition dated 27 June 2023 alleges that Sam Larry, accompanied by 15 others, forcibly entered a video shoot location where MohBad and fellow artist Zlatan Ibile were working.

It also stated that Sam Larry claimed to be working for Oba Elegushi of Lagos State.

The petition also claimed that a violent altercation occurred, which destroyed equipment worth over N8m at the scene, left the deceased, who narrowly escaped with injuries, assaulted.

Mohbad filed a petition to the police when he was harrassed by Sammy Larry and his boys and the police didn't do anything till today This country no fit better like this o pic.twitter.com/LzL1y9Un6m — Ó.G.B (@OGBdeyforyou) September 14, 2023

It reads: “PETITION OF THREAT TO LIFE, MALICIOUS DAMAGE OF PROPERTIES VALUED AT THE SUM OF FIVE MILLION NAIRA, ASSAULT OCCASIONING HARM, OPPRESSION, AND CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE BREACH OF PEACE AGAINST SAM LARRY ELEGUSHI, ELELE, OBELE, AND OTHERS.

I, of the above name and address, a law-abiding citizen and musician, bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above-mentioned persons.

“On June 25, 2023, while having a video shoot with another artist named Zlatan Ibile, the persons as mentioned above numbering about fifteen, led by Sam Larry Elegushi, invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses, etc., where I was shooting a video.

READ ALSO:

They disrupted the entire process, damaged equipment I was using for the shooting valued at about five million Naira, and threatened my life. During the process, they became violent and assaulted me, resulting in injuries. I narrowly escaped.

“The total amount I paid for the destroyed shooting is eight million Naira (N8,000,000), which is non-refundable. However, during the assault, they boasted that they worked for Oba Elegushi and had been instructed to deal with me for reasons known to them, which they continued to threaten to kill me if seen. Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above-mentioned persons and bring them to book.

“Thank you for your timely intervention.”

Police Statement

In the wake of the petition that has since gone viral, the police, in a statement released via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) expressed condolences to Mohbad’s family, friends and fans while acknowledging the concerns and speculations that have emerged.

The statement read, “Mohbad’s Demise: We Will Carry Out Diligent Investigation – FPRO.”

It continued, “We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen.”

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away recently. We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations.

The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

In the meantime, we request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardise the investigation.

Your trust and support are deeply valued.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

