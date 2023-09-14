The father of late Nigerian singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has broken his silence over his son’s sudden death.

Mohbad died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

He was reportedly said to have died from an ear infection. However, much evidence has evolved since then, allegedly faulting the cause of his death.

On Wednesday, in a viral interview clip that surfaced on social media, Mohbad’s father, Mr Aloba, in a broken state, disclosed that he had a terrible dream two days before the demise of his son.

The bereaved father, who spoke shortly after his son was buried, recounted his visit to the singer days before the sad incident.

He noted that he didn’t notice anything unusual with his son during his visit or see the premonition of his death.

“The only thing I observed is that I dreamt concerning him maybe two days before the incident. In my dream, I saw someone who was holding a gun to shoot.

“In the dream, I was even thinking that maybe I escaped the bullet, not knowing that something like this would happen to me,” he narrated.

Mr Aloba noted that Mohbad was his friend and that he named him Olademeji, which means his second because he is the only son of his parents.

“We are very close. Whenever he sees me, he rejoices with me. I could even remember the last time we met before his death, which was on Saturday,” he said.

Recounting how they engaged each other during the visit, Mr Aloba said when he visited Mohbad’s house they played together.

He said he gave him food and even served him before joining him, and they ate it together.

Mohbad’s father also recounted when he was leaving his son gave him money as usual, and he never imagined anything like this would happen.

Speculations

Following the death of Mohbad, there have been allegations on social media his death was suspicious.

The social media buzz claims the ear infection story was just a cover-up.

However, while these allegations continue to trail the singer’s death, there is no verified proof to ascertain the truth of the claims.

Responding to the social media allegations, Mohbad’s father said that despite the allegations, he isn’t suspecting anyone.

Instead, he said he was more concerned about the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad before he died, stressing that he wasn’t sure of her qualifications.

Mr Aloba said he suspects the injection might have complicated his son’s health, resulting in his death.

Background

In 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence and stated that his former boss ordered people to beat him up when he confronted Marley about his decision to employ a different manager to handle his music and business affairs.

After the fight with his boss, Mohbad launched his record label called “Immunization” in November 2022.

Mohbad is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie. He was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.

