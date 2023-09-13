Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours after his tragic passing, Mohbad has been buried, according to

Islamic rites amid controversies about the cause of his death.

The deceased singer recently held a show in Ikorodu on Sunday, two days before his sudden demise. The show was held at Ikorodu town hall. Some of the guests he partied with at the show were Zlatan, Seun Kuti, Poco Lee, DJ Kerty and Cubana Chief Priest.

The late singer was known for his streetwise and relatable lyrics that often touch on everyday life and experiences.

Burial

Like the cause of his death, Mohbad’s burial has been trailed by many controversies, as several video clips of the funeral have flooded the internet.

One of the video clips on social media showed the burial procession, as many wailed under the rain while his coffin was lowered to the ground.

Also, in another viral video on social media, some Ikorodu youths were confronted about the burial of the deceased singer.

The boys, who spoke in Yoruba language, said they would not allow Mohbad’s corpse to be buried at the cemetery.

Also, in another trending video, Mohbad’s relatives were seen allegedly plotting how to retrieve his properties from his wife, Omowumi, while digging the grave site.

Davido reportedly sent N2m to Mohbad’s dad as a contribution to his (Mohbad’s) funeral.

Death

The viral news of Mohbad’s death came as an unpleasant surprise and was first confirmed by Entertainment journalist Ovie.

While many were in disbelief, the singer’s family also released a statement confirming his death on his official Instagram page.

His family stated that the singer was finally at peace, as they appreciated the public for their love and prayers and begged for privacy as they navigated the difficult time.

Tributes

On his official page, famous rapper Olamide confirmed the artiste’s death with an exclamation and a broken heart emoji.

He wrote, “Damn, Mohbad!”

Also, popular television host Frank Edoho expressed sadness over the death of Mohbad.

“For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing!

Rest in Peace, Mohbad!” He wrote.

Many other celebrities and fans continue to flood social media timelines, expressing their shock and sadness.

Early life

He was born in Lagos on 8 June 1996.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) (( you will always be remembered)) with Rexxie, which was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.

Music career

Mohbad released his debut album, Light EP, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.

The talented musician was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

In 2022, he released Peace, produced by Rexxie and reached his peak when TurnTable charts top 50 in 2021 and top 100 in 2022.

Mohbad issued his first EP, Light, after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World in 2019—the eight songs on the EP feature Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

Naira Marly served as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also bears the production stamps of SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.

NDLEA arrest controversy

In February 2022, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Mohbad, Zinoleesky and four other people following their possession of illegal substances like MDMA and cannabis at their home in Lekki, Lagos.

Some viral videos on social media showed NDLEA operatives breaking into the musicians’ home in the Lekki district of Lagos State.

They were later released.

Domestic violence allegation against Naira Marley

After two years, he announced his departure from Marlian Records. On 5 October 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence.

After the fight with his boss, Mohbad launched his record label called “Imolenization” in November 2022.

Mohbad is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.

Bella Shmurda’s revelation

In January, Nigerian singer and songwriter Abiola Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, revealed a time Mohbad attempted suicide.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, the singer said the attempt was made over some issues with his record label.

He said, “I don’t have to say this, but I’ll say it. There was a point where me and Mohbad we were in an apartment. Mohbad wanted to jump from the upstairs because of this label issue.”

Narrating the incident, he said they stopped Mohbad from the act after his girlfriend discovered him sitting by the window.

