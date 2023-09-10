One of Nigeria’s fastest-rising stars, Rema, has achieved a remarkable milestone with his hit single Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, reaching one billion streams on Spotify.

This is the first African artiste-led track to join the Billions Club on Spotify.

The Selena Gomez-assisted remix was released in August 2022 taking the world by storm.

According to data from Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams project, Rema ranks among the platform’s top 10 most streamed Afrobeats artistes.

So, it is no surprise that the song has reached this milestone in over a year.

The achievement highlights Rema’s growing influence in the music industry and stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today’s interconnected world.

“It’s a blessing. It’s not just a big win for me, my team and my family; it’s also a big one for the culture. I feel thrilled, and I’m proud of the fans for returning to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible,” said Rema in a statement on Sunday.

Calm Down quickly became a worldwide favourite because of its catchy mix of Afrobeats rhythms, blended with afro-fusion melodies, Rema’s unique and soulful singing and the unexpected addition of Selena Gomez on an Afrobeats song.

The song production was made with modern and traditional elements, showing how African music is changing and growing.

The billion-stream milestone on Spotify is no small feat, as it signifies the popularity of Calm Down and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience.

Feat

His unique sound has propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from the USA, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK.

The song’s infectious chorus and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to track for dancefloors and personal playlists, with data showing that Calm Down has been added to over a million Spotify playlists.

“This milestone is remarkable for Rema, marking a pivotal moment for this talented artist and the Afrobeats community. The genre is making a significant impact and gaining substantial influence on the global music stage. We are excited to continue supporting it at Spotify,” said Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa.

He added that this moment symbolises the power of music to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries.

“ It serves as a beacon for aspiring artists to create authentic, boundary-pushing music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

With this milestone, Rema cements his place as a true music trailblazer and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career,” he noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

