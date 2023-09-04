Nigerian musician Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema’s most popular single, Calm Down, won several awards on Sunday night at the 16th Headies in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance,” was hosted by Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and American media personality Terrence J.

Rema won Best Male Artist, African Artist of the Year and Digital Artist of the Year.

Also, Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, walked home with a brand new car after winning the highly coveted Next Rated category.

In contrast, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy’s Last Last, won Afrobeats Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Other night winners include Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Odumodublvck, Rexxie and Blaq Bonez.

Meanwhile, the organisers didn’t present some of the categories, including Best Recording of The Year, Songwriter of The Year, Best RnB Single, Best Vocal Performance (Female), Headies Viewers’ Choice, Best East African Artiste of the Year, and Best North African Artiste of The Year.

Others are Best Southern African Artiste of The Year, Best Central African Artiste of The Year, International Artiste Of The Year, Best Alternative Album, and Best RnB Album.

Headies 2023 winners list – #16thHeadies

Best Rap Single

Odumodublvck – “Declan Rice”

Best Vocal Performance

Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”

Best Music Video

Director K – “Calm Down” (Remix)

Best Rap Album

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Lyricist on the roll

Payper Corleone – “Fly talk alone”

Producer of the Year

Rexxie – Abracadaba Remix

Best Male Artiste

Rema

Rookie of the Year

Odumodublvk

Best Inspirational Single

Neon Adejo – “Eze Ebube”

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan

Afrobeats single of the year

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Digital Artiste of the Year

Rema

Best Street Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez

Next Rated

Asake

Album of the Year

Asake – “Mr Money with the vibe”

Song of the Year

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Best Collaboration

Spyro ft Tiwa Savage – “Who is your guy remix”

African Artiste of the Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Best West African Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Best R&B Album

Chike – The Brother’s Keeper

Headies Viewers Choice

Victony- “Soweto”

International Artiste of the Year

Selena Gomez

Best Recording of the Year

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Waje – “In Between”

Best North African Artiste of the Year

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Diamond Platnumz

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Libianca – Cameroon

Best Female Artiste

Ayra Starr

Hall of Fame

Youssou N’Dour

Songwriter of the Year

Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)

Best Alternate Album

BOJ – Gbagada Express

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year

Focalistic – South Africa

Best R&B Single

Burna Boy – “For My Hand”

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – “Earth Song”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

