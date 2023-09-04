Nigerian musician Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema’s most popular single, Calm Down, won several awards on Sunday night at the 16th Headies in Atlanta, Georgia.
The event, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance,” was hosted by Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and American media personality Terrence J.
Rema won Best Male Artist, African Artist of the Year and Digital Artist of the Year.
Also, Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, walked home with a brand new car after winning the highly coveted Next Rated category.
In contrast, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy’s Last Last, won Afrobeats Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Other night winners include Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Odumodublvck, Rexxie and Blaq Bonez.
Meanwhile, the organisers didn’t present some of the categories, including Best Recording of The Year, Songwriter of The Year, Best RnB Single, Best Vocal Performance (Female), Headies Viewers’ Choice, Best East African Artiste of the Year, and Best North African Artiste of The Year.
Others are Best Southern African Artiste of The Year, Best Central African Artiste of The Year, International Artiste Of The Year, Best Alternative Album, and Best RnB Album.
Headies 2023 winners list – #16thHeadies
Best Rap Single
Odumodublvck – “Declan Rice”
Best Vocal Performance
Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”
Best Music Video
Director K – “Calm Down” (Remix)
Best Rap Album
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher
Lyricist on the roll
Payper Corleone – “Fly talk alone”
Producer of the Year
Rexxie – Abracadaba Remix
Best Male Artiste
Rema
Rookie of the Year
Odumodublvk
Best Inspirational Single
Neon Adejo – “Eze Ebube”
Special Recognition
Sound Sultan
Afrobeats single of the year
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Digital Artiste of the Year
Rema
Best Street Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez
Next Rated
Asake
Album of the Year
Asake – “Mr Money with the vibe”
Song of the Year
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Best Collaboration
Spyro ft Tiwa Savage – “Who is your guy remix”
African Artiste of the Year
Rema (Nigeria)
Best West African Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Best R&B Album
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper
Headies Viewers Choice
Victony- “Soweto”
International Artiste of the Year
Selena Gomez
Best Recording of the Year
Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Waje – “In Between”
Best North African Artiste of the Year
El Grande Toto – Morocco
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Diamond Platnumz
Best Central African Artiste of the Year
Libianca – Cameroon
Best Female Artiste
Ayra Starr
Hall of Fame
Youssou N’Dour
Songwriter of the Year
Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)
Best Alternate Album
BOJ – Gbagada Express
Best Southern African Artiste of the Year
Focalistic – South Africa
Best R&B Single
Burna Boy – “For My Hand”
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – “Earth Song”
