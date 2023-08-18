Fast-rising musician Adjarho Oghenevwirhe Austin, also known as Rally Jay, has revealed how his melodies mirror his life experiences.

The Delta State-born artiste said this in a recent interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday while sharing insights on his debut extended play (EP) ‘Predominance’.

The singer said his life experiences are woven into lyrics and melodies that resonate with reality.

He said, “Yes, track 1 ‘, Halle Halle’, is more like a real-life experience I’ve gone through. You are putting your hope in your uncle, brother, or friends to do extraordinary things for you and fail you. Little did you know these are things you have to do by yourself with the help of God by your side.

I made that song to let them know I’m more than a conqueror, which led to the Track name Halle Halle meaning Hallelujah,” he said.

Predominance

Rally Jay started his career in 2003 as a rapper but, along the line, discovered his love for singing instead with inspiration from the Afrobeats movement.

His first body of music, ‘The Predominance’, is a six (6) Track EP produced by Chechdaproducer & Dawbeats.

The extended play featured tracks like ‘Available’, ‘Mara’ ‘Halle Halle’ and ‘Big Bag.’

Speaking about the EP and teamwork made the dre, and Rally Jay said, “The EP happens to be my first body of work, and the name Predominance is mighty that it brings out the best in me, also with the support from my manager and my team we were able to complete the project. ”

The Predominance EP can be streamed on various streaming platforms like Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

