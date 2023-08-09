On Monday, music streaming service, Spotify, announced Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, as its EQUAL Africa artist for August.

Teni joins other Nigerian artists, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Asa, and FAVE, who have featured on EQUAL Africa in the past.

The platform aims to spotlight and amplify the voices of talented African female artists making waves in the music scene.

This announcement was made by Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, who said the recognition was commensurate with the singer’s uniqueness.

She said, “The uniqueness of her music, dedication to her craft and growing fandom truly spotlight her as an inspiration in the African music scene. Celebrating Teni and her musical journey aligns with our commitment to recognising the unique experiences of female artists through their music; from all corners of the continent.”

The global streaming platform said the recognition is part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and equality in the music industry and celebrating talented female artists from diverse backgrounds.

Teni’s selection as EQUAL Africa ambassador further solidifies her position as one of Africa’s leading musical talents.

Since her arrival on the Nigerian music scene, the award-winning Nigerian songwriter, singer, performer, actress and social media sensation has become one of the most sought-after names in the African music sphere.

EQUAL Africa Artist

As an EQUAL Africa artiste, the 30-year-old singer will be featured prominently on the Spotify platform, offering her fans and music enthusiasts across the globe the opportunity to explore the diverse catalogue of her music.

Reacting to the recognition, the Lagos-born singer, who is also known as Makanaki or Sugar Mummy, appreciated Spotify.

She said, “To be honest, it’s not easy, but thanks to initiatives like the EQM program, which helps to spotlight more female talents, we can make more progress. I’ll keep using my platform to push and make space for opportunities like these to help more female talents to thrive.”

Career

Teni began her singing career in 2017 after she released her debut single, ‘Fargin’ 2017; she is also known for other hit songs like ‘Wait’ (2018), ‘Askamaya’ (2018), ‘Uyomeyo’ (2018), and ‘Billionaire’ (2019).

Her recent release, No Days Off, off her upcoming album in the fall of 2023, was listed as one of the best songs of 2023 by Rolling Stone.

Her music is influenced by King Wasiu Ayinde, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Osita Osadebe and Dolly Parton.

