When Asake said, “Dem never see me coming,” who would have thought Adekunle Kosoko professionally known as Adekunle Gold would evolve from the folksy artiste, who explored indigenous traditions into Western styles, to a pop star.

If versatility was an artiste, it would definitely be Adekunle Gold. Since his first breakout hit, ‘Sade’, in 2016, he has evolved in various ways through his music career. His versatility has revealed different sides of the artiste to his audience.

This fifth studio album “Tequila Ever After,” released on 27th July, houses 18 amazing tracks that showcases his musical qualities, with guest appearances from Zinoleesky, Odumodublvck, Ami Faku, Khalid, Coco Jones as well as his wife, Simi.

These artistes’ feature explored their distinctive voices and approaches to further spice up the melodies. In this album, AG baby, as he likes to be called, mesmerized his audience with his musical masterpiece.

This album reflects Gold’s extraordinary talent, which is on full display in this outstanding production. It captivates listeners with its 18 pieces of unadulterated musical beauty.

In this review, PREMIUM TIMES analyses the tracks in the album while analysing the evolution of Adekunle Gold in the Nigerian music industry since his first Studio Album.

Titles and Tracks

Considering the current state of Nigeria, pivoting through life hurdles everyday, the track ‘Chasing peace of mind’ tells the audience to choose peace of mind as a way to remain sane and mentally healthy.

From its poignant ballads to uplifting anthems, each lyric of the song carries a unique emotional weight that resonates deep within. The song featuring Ami Faku and Habib Koite promotes mental health.

“My therapist don try,

No remedy for my mind,

One smoke, I’m alright

Too many lows and no highs

Life is a joke. Don’t cry

Who get joy? I wan buy

One shot, I’m alright

One smoke, I’m alright

I keep chasing peace of mind

Chasing peace of mind…”

As the most trending song at the moment Ogaranya, an Igbo word which simply means a wealthy person, is a feel-good song that recounts the life of a wealthy guy who enjoys himself. The song is one that boosts self confidence. The song also preaches gratitude to God as the source of one’s riches. Ogaranya” is a must-listen for music lovers with its relatable lyrics, emotive vocals, and catchy beat.

The most anticipated track on this album would be ‘Look what you made me do’. The song featuring his wife, Simi explores a love story. It is one of the tracks that captivates the audience enough to leave it on repeat. The harmony of their voices captured how much their collaboration has been missed by fans since they got married. It is my best track on the album.

In Omo Eko, Gold tells the story of Lagos. The danceable vibes puts you on your feet to dance while exploring the city of Lagos in a song. We see everyday activities in Lagos, streets and landscapes.

Do you mind? is another Afropop track that leaves you vibing and dancing because the melody is irresistible. The song, with its stage performance captures the artistes unique style and talent. With its catchy beat and lyrics, its sure going to be many fans’ favourite in no time.

Other songs on the album include: wrong person, Party No dey stop, Soro, Tio baby, Don’t be a baby, Sisi Ganja, Make it easy, Not my problem, Kere amongst others. In all, the 36-year-old artiste has once again proven his undeniable talent in music.

Final Verdict

Adekunle Gold is not just evolving musically but is creating a rich narrative background for each phase of his career. While it may not be widely acknowledged, his move shows how creative and genius he has been over the years.

As an intentional artiste, he started out with his folksy tunes on his first and second studio albums, Gold (2016) and About 30 (2018), respectively.

After that, he transcended into a pop star with his third and fourth studio albums, Afro Pop (2020), and Catch me if you can (2022), capturing this ambition.

Speaking on his evolution, he once wrote: “I’m not the Adekunle Gold who released my first album in 2016. I have a lot more confidence now.”

Having transitioned from folksy to pop music, Gold’s fashion style also reflected his change. He swapped his Afro for dreadlocks and cornrows.

He built his muscles. He started wearing glittering and colourful outfits more often. He dropped his traditional Adire shirts for blazer jackets.

Honestly, it can be said that Gold’s successful music career over the years, lies on his versatility and adaptive nature as an artiste.

8/10

