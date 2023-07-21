Controversial singer Olawale Olofooro, popularly called Brymo, is in the news again for the wrong reasons.

In a rather shocking move, the eccentric singer shocked fans when he claimed to have desired to be intimate with his colleague, Simi.

His disclosure on Twitter on Friday which appeared to be aimed at justifying why collaborations with Simi failed, has elicited mixed reactions on Twitter.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, the 37-year-old singer expressed his regrets for neglecting collaboration with Simi over his desperation to fulfil his fantasies.

He wrote, “There’s a part of me that wants to feel remorse for my requirement for a collaboration with the talented Simi.

“Yet I am reminded that I was indeed and honestly seeking to experience the outcome of making music with a female act I was bedding. I proposed the same to Efya, too, then.

“Of course, I had to let go of the desperation. I didn’t intend then to demand sex for collaboration. I wanted an experience that involved sex with my female collaborator,” He added.

Also, in addition to the tweets, Brymo, in a voice note he shared, clarified that he was only seeking the experience when he asked for intimacy with Simi.

However, he noted that up to date, he has still not slept with any female he collaborated with.

Brymo claimed he scrapped the idea after he discovered Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold, were in a relationship at the time.

“First, I deprived them of features, and finally, they made it alone. I realised that they are together,” he explained.

Adekunle Gold responds

A few hours after Brymo’s damning tweets, his colleague, Adekunle Gold, defended his wife, Simi.

Quoting Brymo’s tweet, Adekunle wrote, “Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!”

It all started with Brymo’s response to a Twitter user, Maskill, who wondered why he was not on Adekunle’s anticipated album ‘Tequila Ever After’.

The Ara crooner, reacting to Maskill’s question about not being on the upcoming album, claimed Adekunle and his wife, Simi, reached out some time ago to him for features, but he turned down their request.

In particular, he claimed he requested sex from Simi to collaborate with her.

Brymo vs 2baba

Brymo, who is not a stranger to controversies, has been embroiled in a similar scandal in October 2019.

Brymo, in a lengthy Twitter thread, claimed 2baba falsely accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie Macaulay, and sent four boys to beat him up.

2baba threatened to sue him for defamation of character and for the remarks he made against him on Twitter.

He narrated how their paths crossed for the first time six years ago and the events that transpired afterwards.

“A man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife, and I’ve waited in angst. The words were never taken back still. Efforts were consistently made to prove I still did it. And my soul has known no lasting peace.”

“Mr Innocent Idibia had, at an AFRIMA press conference in 2015/16 or thereabout, elbowed me in a supposed greeting as much as 4-5 times while looking away, saying ‘Brymo, Brymo’. We exchanged no other words that day!’’

2baba would later respond to the allegations by serving Brymo a notice from his lawyers, Creative legal chambers.

His lawyers said Brymo’s Twitter thread had caused unspeakable distress to the singer and his family.

Brymo shared a copy of the letter on Twitter while maintaining that he would not retract his remarks and that he stands by his original tweets.

