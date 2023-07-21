Nigerian music stars Arya Star and Burna Boy have again made former U.S. president Barrack Obama’s Summer playlist.

Released on Thursday night, the playlist comprising 41 tracks reflects Obama’s eclectic music taste, proving he is a fan of some of Nigeria’s Afrobeats acts.

Ayra Starr’s ‘Sability’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ featuring 21 Savage were listed in the playlist alongside music superstars such as 2Pac, Dr Dre, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Mavin Gaye and Ella Fitzgerald’.

This time last year, four chart-topping Nigerian musicians, Tems, Burna Boy, Buju, and Pheelz, made Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist.

In 2019, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ made Obama’s summer playlist and favourite music of 2019 list.

A year later, Burna Boy’s hit, ‘My Money, My Baby’, made former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist.

He was the only Nigerian artiste on the list.

Summer Playlist

These 41 songs make up Obama’s summer 2023 playlist:

“Who Told You,” J Hus feat. Drake

“Snooze,” SZA

“I’ll Stand By You,” The Pretenders

“Vampiros,” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“California Love,” 2Pac feat. Dr Dre and Roger Troutman

“Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live), Leonard Cohen

“Nowhere To Run,” Martha Reeves and The Vandellas

“Parabolic!” nobigdyl

“Try Me,” Jorja Smith

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” by Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, and Q-Tip

“Penas con Pan,” La Doña

“Walk Like An Egyptian,” The Bangles

“Watching The Credits,” The Beths

“Ain’t No Harmin’ Me,” The War and Treaty

“Soul Survivor,” The Rolling Stones

“Dr Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business),” Aretha Franklin

“Blue Train,” John Coltrane

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

“Funky Kingston,” Toots and The Maytals

“Unchained Melody,” The Righteous Brothers

“Golden Lady,” Stevie Wonder

“Doctor My Eyes,” Jackson Browne

“Sability,” Ayra Starr

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of the Bay,” Otis Redding

“Everything Is Broken,” by Bob Dylan

“Cry Me A River,” Ella Fitzgerald

“La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

“Drums,” Money Man and Babyface Ray

“The World Is Yours,” Nas

“Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” Four Tops

“Just Breathe,” Pearl Jam

“Tempted,” J’calm

“Contact,” Kelela

“Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” Marvin Gaye

“River Deep – Mountain High,” Ike and Tina Turner

“Only Have Eyes 42,” Janelle Monáe

“The Devil I Know,” Ashley McBryde

“Love & Hate,” Michael Kiwanuka

