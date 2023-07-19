While it may be difficult for young singers to identify where they fit in, Nigerian Idol Winner, Victory Gbakara, has figured out his music path quite early.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old singer beat nine other contestants to win the eighth edition of the Nigerian music reality show.

He received N35m cash award, a brand new SUV, one Bigi Refrigerator, and one year’s supply of Bigi soft drinks as prizes.

During a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the recent winner of Nigerian Idols revealed why he chose to pursue a professional music career as a gospel artiste.

As a gospel artiste, Victory joins Mercy Chinwo, who also won season two of the reality show on 8th April 2012.

Victory hopes to explore the genre, which represents his personality, to reach out to a plethora of audiences that can relate to his sound.

Explaining his reasons for sticking to the gospel, he said, “I feel like I want to do a lot of things, but definitely, you’re going to hear a lot of gospel because that is me: everything and lots of gospel. The best-selling part of any creative is originality. I don’t have to try my best to move with the trend. Although it is good as regards any industry.”

The chorister turned Idol star noted that there is more to his sound beyond gospel music.

“On the borderline of originality; it is not just ‘gospel’ as in spreading the name of Jesus or faith in the cross. It is the spreading of the message, which is love. Almost everybody on earth can relate to love. I want to spread as much happiness as I can through my music,’’ he added.

Drawing similarities between his music and Amapiano, Victory said, “My sound is just like that. So, whatever you embody, you may like gospel or not like gospel, but immediately you hear the sound that streams from happiness you can relate. As a gospel artiste, I am not trying to streamline my audience but to create a sound that everybody can listen to.”

Nigerian Idol journey

The eighth edition of Nigeria’s idol reality show started with numerous auditions, which saw 29 contestants scale through.

Following its competitive nature, the 29 was streamlined to ten, among which Victory emerged as the show’s winner.

While sharing his experience during his ten weeks journey as a contestant, Victory said it was a mixed feeling of work and fun.

Victory said, “The journey was tasking mentally as well as physically. Nigerian Idol, as much as they make us very comfortable, they also don’t want to make us so pleased that we forget it is a battle here and out there. So, they try to prepare us mentally and physically as much as possible.

It was tasking. You must be motivated to go through something as rigorous as that. I’m just grateful that God gave me all of this. It’s a blessing. I had no idea I was going to win. Nigerian Idol is very competitive. I was hoping and praying,’’ he noted.

Background

Nigerian Idol is the Nigerian version of the global Idol series franchise. It is the second Idol franchise, already part of Idols West Africa. It is shot and produced in Stockholm, Sweden.

The show, created by Simon Fuller, started its first season in 2010. Over the years, Nigerian Idol has produced some of the most prominent musicians in Nigeria, such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, Kingdom, Progress, and Omawumi, who made a name for themselves in the local and global music scenes.

The organisers say the goal is to produce another superstar at the end of the season.

