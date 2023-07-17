A music artiste, Trevboi, has allegedly shot dead a man whose identity is yet unknown at a nightclub in Lagos.

Trevboi, a former signee of superstar Davido, was said to have killed the man on Saturday.

A Twitter user on Sunday, who claimed to be a friend of the deceased posted a picture of the musician and captioned it with “wanted”, claiming the suspect was “armed and dangerous”.

“Shot and killed my friend yesterday in Bar 38 club, Fadeyi. Known as Trevboi. He’s armed and dangerous,” the user had posted.

“Wherever you are Trevboi? You’ll pay the price.

“Any information about him will be appreciated. Kindly retweet. @BenHundeyin @PoliceNG”

Explaining what led to his friend’s death, @cloud_target said that artiste was “dragging” an issue with the waitress when the deceased “stepped in.”

Investigation

Reacting to the tweets, the police spokesperson in Lagos said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“We commenced an investigation minutes after the incident happened. The suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot. The car and the documents in it are in our custody,” Benjamin Hundeyin posted on Monday.

“Investigation is ongoing.”

