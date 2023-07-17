After eight highly competitive weeks, Victory Gbakara has been announced as the winner of the eighth edition of Nigerian Idol.

The keenly contested show, which commenced on DStv and GOtv on 23 April, has seen over 10,000 auditioners whittled down to 29 contestants, further trimmed to the top 10 contenders.

The winner just received the coveted grand prize – including N35m cash, a brand new SUV, one Bigi Refrigerator and one year’s supply of Bigi soft drink, an all-expense paid trip courtesy Tecno, a music record deal by a reputable label that will include a video shoot, one year supply of WAW detergent, and a fully installed DStv Explora with one year of Premium subscription.

Victory will join the elite group of winners that have emerged since the show’s return in 2021. He will now be considered peers with talented alums, Kingdom Kroseide, who took on the title in 2021 and Progress Chukwuyem, who won in 2022.

Remarks

While reflecting on Victory’s performances all season long, Obi-Asika, one of the judges, said he has always been a star as his potential was evident right from the auditions stage. He added that the judges are proud to watch him grow throughout the competition and emerge as the show’s winner.

The CEO of West Africa, MultiChoice, John Ugbe, said Nigerian Idol has become a powerful platform for investing in the Nigerian entertainment industry and has grown to become a vehicle for aspiring exceptional singers who can make a mark.

He said the industry is projected to reach $14.82 billion by 2025, and concerned parties need to be deliberate about its trajectory and how young Nigerians will contribute to that future.

“Nigeria is rich with creative ingenuity and music talent that can shape the world, and we are proud to play a role in actualising this dream for thousands across the country. We are invested in doing even more,” Mr Ugbe said.

Victory, albeit still stunned by his win, thanked the show’s organisers and fans for the opportunity. He said, “I can’t contain my joy. I am so happy, guys. This journey has been a life-changing experience, and it would not have been possible without the support and love of my family, friends, and especially my incredible fans.”

The 2023 edition, hosted by popular media personality IK Osakioduwa, featured three judges – music executive Obi Asika, singer-songwriter Simi and award-winning artiste D’banj.

Since its inception in 2011, Nigerian Idol has served as the springboard to launch the music careers of young aspiring singers in Nigeria.

Serving as a platform for budding artists to reach an audience, tap into fame and eventually commercial success, Nigerian Idol has transitioned beyond being merely an entertaining show and has become a key indicator of trends within the music industry in Africa as well as a strategic investment in the industry.

Speaking on the grand finale, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice, Busola Tejumola, said Nigerian Idol contributes economically through talent development to the Nigerian music industry.

She said: “As a rapidly growing sector in the entertainment industry, music has helped to elevate Nigeria’s image and cast a good light on the nation. It also contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and is expected to improve as more stars like Victory Gbakara create great music that can attract listeners worldwide. Statista notes, ‘Nigeria’s music revenue grew from 26 million U.S. dollars in 2014 to 34 million U.S. dollars in 2018, and by 2023 the revenue is expected to amount to 44 million U.S. dollars’.

The grand finale saw performances from the top 10 finalists, award-winning singer Simi, ballad king Johnny Drille, Fast-rising star Fave, and Nigerian Idol season 7 winner, Progress.

Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

