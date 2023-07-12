On Wednesday, organisers of the Headies Awards revealed the nominations for the 16th edition, which will be held later in the year.

In compiling the nomination list, they said only music materials, including singles, videos, EPs and Albums released and distributed on digital streaming platforms within the year in review (January 2022 and March 2023), were considered for nomination.

The Headies Awards have always been dedicated to recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry across genres and artistry. We are also committed to reflecting Africa’s diverse and vibrant music landscape.

‘‘Over the past year, we witnessed an incredible display of talent and creativity from our beloved artistes, making selecting nominees even more challenging. We are glad to say that we met the challenge.

Hence, the list of nominees for the 16th Headies showcases established acts that continue to set new standards, and emerging talents are now making their mark in the music industry,’’ they noted in a statement.

This year, the theme of The Headies is Celebrating the African Renaissance.

See the complete nominee list below for the 16TH HEADIES (2023)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

BAYANNI

KHAID

GUCHI

BLOODY CIVILIAN

ODUMODUBLVCK

ELTEE SKHILLZ

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

“ALONE” – BURNA BOY

“SOWETO” – VICTONY & TEMPOE

“I’M A MESS” – OMAH LAY

“KU LO SA” – OXLADE

“STAND STRONG” – DAVIDO FT. SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR

“NO WOMAN, NO CRY” – TEMS

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

MAGICSTICKS – “SUNGBA REMIX” (ASAKE)

P.PRIME, TMXO & PHEELZ – “ELECTRICTY” (PHEELZ FT DAVIDO)

ANDRE VIBEZ & LONDON – “CALM DOWN” (REMA)

TEMPOE – “SOWETO” (VICTONY & TEMPOE)

KEL-P – “KPE PASO” (WANDE COAL & OLAMIDE)

REXXIE – “ABRACADABRA” (REXXIE, NAIRA MARLEY, SKIIBII & WIZKID)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

A non-voting category for the writer of a song (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence, composition, arrangement, and rendition) in the year under review.

SIMI KOSOKO, GODSFAVOUR CHIDOZIE, KOSOKO ADEKUNLE, MARCEL AKUNWATA – “LOYAL” (SIMI)

STANLEY DIDIA, ADEBAJO ADEBANJO – “I’M A MESS” (OMAH LAY)

TEMS, LUDWIG GORANSSON, ROBYN RIHANNA FENTY, RYAN COOGLER – “LIFT ME UP” (RIHANNA)

DAMINI EBUNOLUWA OGULU, AUSTIN JNR IORNONGU IWAR, PEACE OREDOPE, LUDWIG GORANSSON – “ALONE” (BURNA BOY)

DANIEL BENSON “IN MY MIND” (BNXN)

FUAYEFIKA MAXWELL – EARTH SONG (WIZARD CHAN)

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

“FOR MY HAND” – BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN

“MMADU” – CKAY

“JUST 4 U” – DAMI ONIRU

“RED WINE” – PREYE

“HARD TO FIND” – CHIKE – FT. FLAVOUR

“LOYAL” – SIMI FT. FAVE

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) rap song recording.

“HUSTLE” – REMINISCE

“BIG ENERGY” – LADIPOE

“BACK IN UNI” – BLAQBONEZ

“BANDO DIARIES” – PSYCHOYP

“DECLAN RICE” – ODUMODUBLVCK

“MY BRO” – JERIQ FT. PHYNO

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

“EARTH SONG” – WIZARD CHAN

“FINAL CHAMPION” – CRUEL SANTINO

“THE TRAVELLER” – BASKETMOUTH FT THE CAVEMEN

“IN A LOOP” – BOJ FT MOLIY & MELLISSA

“GAME CHANGER” (DIKE) – FLAVOUR

“TINKO TINKO” – OBONGJAYAR

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with the most outstanding vocal performances on a single or album.

NINIOLA – “MEMORIES”

SIMI – “LOYAL”

WAJE – “IN BETWEEN“

LIYA – “ADUA REMIX”

PREYE – “RED WINE”

DAMI ONIRU – “JUST 4 U”

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

OXLADE – “KU LO SA”

RIC HASSANI – “MY ONLY BABY”

MAGIXX – “LOVE DON’T COST A DIME”

CHIKE – “SPELL REMIX”

PRAIZ – “RECKLESS”

WANDE COAL – “KPE PASO”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

BLAQBONEZ – “BACK IN UNI” (BLAQBONEZ & PERLIKS)

TG OMORI – “PBUY” (ASAKE)

DIRECTOR PINK– “SPELL REMIX” (CHIKE & OXLADE)

TG OMORI – “BANDANA” (FIREBOY & ASAKE)

DIRECTOR K – “COMMON PERSON” (BURNA BOY)

DIRECTOR K – “CALM DOWN” (REMA)

BEST COLLABORATION

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – “SUNGBA REMIX”

BNXN FT KIZZ DANIEL & SEYI VIBEZ – “GWAGWALADA”

PHEELZ FT BNXN – “FINESSE”

SPYRO FT. TIWA SAVAGE – “WHO’S YOUR GUY REMIX”

PHEELZ FT DAVIDO – “ELECTRICITY”

WANDE COAL FT. OLAMIDE – “KPE PASO”

BEST STREET – HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such a song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

REXXIE FT. NAIRA MARLEY & SKIIBII – “ABRACADABRA”

SEYI VIBEZ – “CHANCE (NA HAM)”

ASAKE – “JOHA”

ZLATAN FT. YOUNG JONN – “ASTALAVISTA”

POCO LEE & HOTKID – “OTILO”

MOHBAD – “PEACE”

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best Afrobeats single in the year under review (by single individual or group).

“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY

“RUSH” – AYRA STARR

“BUGA” – KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO

“FINESSE” – PHEELZ FT BNXN

“WHO’S YOUR GUY?” – SPYRO

“ASIWAJU” – RUGER

HEADIES’ VIEWERS’ CHOICE

A voting category to award the fans’ favourite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

RUGER – “ASIWAJU”

VICTONY & TEMPOE – “SOWETO”

FIREBOY DML & ASAKE – “BANDANA”

AYRA STAR – “RUSH”

ASAKE – “TERMINATOR”

MAVINS – “OVERLOADING (OVERDOSE)”

CRAYON – “IJO (LABA LABA)”

OXLADE – “KU LO SA”

KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – “BUGA”

PHEELZ & DAVIDO – “ELECTRICITY”

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Western African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

GYAKIE (GHANA)

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

THE THERAPIST (LIBERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Eastern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

ZUCHU

DIAMOND PLATINUMZ

RAYVANNY

EDDY KENZO

HEWAN GEBREWORLD

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Northern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

MARWA LOUD – MOROCCO

WEGZ – EGYPT

EL GRANDE TOTO – MOROCCO

SOOLKING – ALGERIA

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Southern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

NASTY C – SOUTH AFRICA

COSTA TITCH – SOUTH AFRICA

UNCLE WAFFLES – SOUTH AFRICA

FOCALISTIC – SOUTH AFRICA

DJ TARICO – MOZAMBIQUE

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Central African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.

FALLY IPUPA – DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

GAZ MAWETE – DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

MATIAS DAMASIO – ANGOLA

EMMA’A – GABON

LIBIANCA – CAMEROON

BEST R&B ALBUM

A category for the best R&B album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

HOME – JOHNNY DRILLE

THE BROTHER’S KEEPER – CHIKE

RECKLESS – PRAIZ

WAJE 2.0 – WAJE

MATTER OF TIME – DAMI ONIRU

TO BE HONEST (TBH) – SIMI

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

A category for the best Alternative album in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

HOROSCOPES – BASKETMOUTH

GBAGADA EXPRESS – BOJ

SOME NIGHTS I DREAM OF DOORS – OBONGJAYAR

SUBARU BOYS: FINAL HEAVEN – CRUEL SANTINO

HEART OF THE HEAVENLY UNDENIABLE – SOMADINA

NATIVE WORLD – NATIVE SOUND SYSTEM

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in the year under review.

FLY TALK ONLY – PAYPER CORLEONE

PALMWINE MUSIC VOL 3 – SHOW DEM CAMP

YOUNG PREACHER – BLAQBONEZ

YPSZN3 – PSYCHOYP

TESLIM: THE ENERGY STILL LIVES IN ME – VECTOR

BILLION DOLLAR DREAM – JERIQ

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in the year under review that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

LOVE, DAMINI – BURNA BOY

MR MONEY WITH THE VIBE – ASAKE

RAVE AND ROSES – REMA

BOY ALONE – OMAH LAY

OUTLAW – VICTONY

TIMELESS – DAVIDO

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

“CALM DOWN” – REMA

“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY

“KU LO SA” – OXLADE

“BUGA” – KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO

“FINESSE” – PHEELZ FT. BNXN

“SUNGBA REMIX” – ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Overall most successful female artiste (with artistic quality and impact) in the year under review.

TEMS

SIMI

AYRA STARR

TIWA SAVAGE

BEST MALE ARTISTE

Overall, the most successful male artiste (with artistic quality and impact) in the year under review.

ASAKE

REMA

KIZZ DANIEL

RUGER

OMAH LAY

BURNA BOY

NEXT RATED

This is a voting category for the most promising act (with a single, EP or Album) in the year under review.

YOUNG JONN

SEYI VIBEZ

ASAKE

VICTONY

SPYRO

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the international music scene within the year under review.

REMA (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

MARWA LOUD (MOROCCO)

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rapper with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album in the year under review

LADIPOE – “CLOWNS”

VECTOR – “CLOWNS”

PAYPER CORLEONE – “FLY TALK ONLY”

ALPHA OJINI – “VIGILANTE BOP”

A-Q – “FAMILY FIRST”

TEC (SDC) – “LIVE LIFE”

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE RECOGNITION

Special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry within a specific period and the year under review.

SEAN ‘LOVE’ COMBS

HALL OF FAME

Special recognition to an individual of African Descent, for excellence and outstanding impact on the African entertainment industry, at home and abroad.

YOUSSOU N’DOUR

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE

A voting award category for the best inspirational single in the year under review (by an individual or group).

“STAND STRONG” – DAVIDO FT SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR

“JIREH (MY PROVIDER)” – LIMOBLAZE, LECRAE & HAPPI MUSIC

“THIS YEAR” – VICTOR THOMPSON & EHIS ‘D’ GREATEST

“EZE EBUBE” – NEON ADEJO

“TOBECHUKWU” – NATHANIEL BASSEY AND MERCY CHINWO

“I GET BACKING” – VICTORIA ORENZE

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for an individual Nigerian artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact digitally in the year under review.

BURNA BOY

AYRA STARR

REMA

OMAH LAY

KIZZ DANIEL

ASAKE

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Special recognition to individuals (s) for excellence and outstanding impact on the entertainment industry.

SOUND SULTAN

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

A voting award category for a non-African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact on Afrobeats

DRAKE

FUTURE

SELENA GOMEZ

DON TOLIVER

ED SHEERAN

