On Wednesday, organisers of the Headies Awards revealed the nominations for the 16th edition, which will be held later in the year.
In compiling the nomination list, they said only music materials, including singles, videos, EPs and Albums released and distributed on digital streaming platforms within the year in review (January 2022 and March 2023), were considered for nomination.
The Headies Awards have always been dedicated to recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry across genres and artistry. We are also committed to reflecting Africa’s diverse and vibrant music landscape.
‘‘Over the past year, we witnessed an incredible display of talent and creativity from our beloved artistes, making selecting nominees even more challenging. We are glad to say that we met the challenge.
Hence, the list of nominees for the 16th Headies showcases established acts that continue to set new standards, and emerging talents are now making their mark in the music industry,’’ they noted in a statement.
This year, the theme of The Headies is Celebrating the African Renaissance.
See the complete nominee list below for the 16TH HEADIES (2023)
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:
A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.
BAYANNI
KHAID
GUCHI
BLOODY CIVILIAN
ODUMODUBLVCK
ELTEE SKHILLZ
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.
“ALONE” – BURNA BOY
“SOWETO” – VICTONY & TEMPOE
“I’M A MESS” – OMAH LAY
“KU LO SA” – OXLADE
“STAND STRONG” – DAVIDO FT. SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR
“NO WOMAN, NO CRY” – TEMS
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.
MAGICSTICKS – “SUNGBA REMIX” (ASAKE)
P.PRIME, TMXO & PHEELZ – “ELECTRICTY” (PHEELZ FT DAVIDO)
ANDRE VIBEZ & LONDON – “CALM DOWN” (REMA)
TEMPOE – “SOWETO” (VICTONY & TEMPOE)
KEL-P – “KPE PASO” (WANDE COAL & OLAMIDE)
REXXIE – “ABRACADABRA” (REXXIE, NAIRA MARLEY, SKIIBII & WIZKID)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:
A non-voting category for the writer of a song (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence, composition, arrangement, and rendition) in the year under review.
SIMI KOSOKO, GODSFAVOUR CHIDOZIE, KOSOKO ADEKUNLE, MARCEL AKUNWATA – “LOYAL” (SIMI)
STANLEY DIDIA, ADEBAJO ADEBANJO – “I’M A MESS” (OMAH LAY)
TEMS, LUDWIG GORANSSON, ROBYN RIHANNA FENTY, RYAN COOGLER – “LIFT ME UP” (RIHANNA)
DAMINI EBUNOLUWA OGULU, AUSTIN JNR IORNONGU IWAR, PEACE OREDOPE, LUDWIG GORANSSON – “ALONE” (BURNA BOY)
DANIEL BENSON “IN MY MIND” (BNXN)
FUAYEFIKA MAXWELL – EARTH SONG (WIZARD CHAN)
BEST R&B SINGLE
A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
“FOR MY HAND” – BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN
“MMADU” – CKAY
“JUST 4 U” – DAMI ONIRU
“RED WINE” – PREYE
“HARD TO FIND” – CHIKE – FT. FLAVOUR
“LOYAL” – SIMI FT. FAVE
BEST RAP SINGLE
A voting category for a single (released on-air) rap song recording.
“HUSTLE” – REMINISCE
“BIG ENERGY” – LADIPOE
“BACK IN UNI” – BLAQBONEZ
“BANDO DIARIES” – PSYCHOYP
“DECLAN RICE” – ODUMODUBLVCK
“MY BRO” – JERIQ FT. PHYNO
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.
“EARTH SONG” – WIZARD CHAN
“FINAL CHAMPION” – CRUEL SANTINO
“THE TRAVELLER” – BASKETMOUTH FT THE CAVEMEN
“IN A LOOP” – BOJ FT MOLIY & MELLISSA
“GAME CHANGER” (DIKE) – FLAVOUR
“TINKO TINKO” – OBONGJAYAR
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with the most outstanding vocal performances on a single or album.
NINIOLA – “MEMORIES”
SIMI – “LOYAL”
WAJE – “IN BETWEEN“
LIYA – “ADUA REMIX”
PREYE – “RED WINE”
DAMI ONIRU – “JUST 4 U”
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)
A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.
OXLADE – “KU LO SA”
RIC HASSANI – “MY ONLY BABY”
MAGIXX – “LOVE DON’T COST A DIME”
CHIKE – “SPELL REMIX”
PRAIZ – “RECKLESS”
WANDE COAL – “KPE PASO”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.
BLAQBONEZ – “BACK IN UNI” (BLAQBONEZ & PERLIKS)
TG OMORI – “PBUY” (ASAKE)
DIRECTOR PINK– “SPELL REMIX” (CHIKE & OXLADE)
TG OMORI – “BANDANA” (FIREBOY & ASAKE)
DIRECTOR K – “COMMON PERSON” (BURNA BOY)
DIRECTOR K – “CALM DOWN” (REMA)
BEST COLLABORATION
A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).
ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – “SUNGBA REMIX”
BNXN FT KIZZ DANIEL & SEYI VIBEZ – “GWAGWALADA”
PHEELZ FT BNXN – “FINESSE”
SPYRO FT. TIWA SAVAGE – “WHO’S YOUR GUY REMIX”
PHEELZ FT DAVIDO – “ELECTRICITY”
WANDE COAL FT. OLAMIDE – “KPE PASO”
BEST STREET – HOP ARTISTE
A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such a song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.
REXXIE FT. NAIRA MARLEY & SKIIBII – “ABRACADABRA”
SEYI VIBEZ – “CHANCE (NA HAM)”
ASAKE – “JOHA”
ZLATAN FT. YOUNG JONN – “ASTALAVISTA”
POCO LEE & HOTKID – “OTILO”
MOHBAD – “PEACE”
AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best Afrobeats single in the year under review (by single individual or group).
“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY
“RUSH” – AYRA STARR
“BUGA” – KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO
“FINESSE” – PHEELZ FT BNXN
“WHO’S YOUR GUY?” – SPYRO
“ASIWAJU” – RUGER
HEADIES’ VIEWERS’ CHOICE
A voting category to award the fans’ favourite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.
RUGER – “ASIWAJU”
VICTONY & TEMPOE – “SOWETO”
FIREBOY DML & ASAKE – “BANDANA”
AYRA STAR – “RUSH”
ASAKE – “TERMINATOR”
MAVINS – “OVERLOADING (OVERDOSE)”
CRAYON – “IJO (LABA LABA)”
OXLADE – “KU LO SA”
KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO – “BUGA”
PHEELZ & DAVIDO – “ELECTRICITY”
BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Western African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.
GYAKIE (GHANA)
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)
THE THERAPIST (LIBERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Eastern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.
ZUCHU
DIAMOND PLATINUMZ
RAYVANNY
EDDY KENZO
HEWAN GEBREWORLD
BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Northern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.
MARWA LOUD – MOROCCO
WEGZ – EGYPT
EL GRANDE TOTO – MOROCCO
SOOLKING – ALGERIA
BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Southern African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
NASTY C – SOUTH AFRICA
COSTA TITCH – SOUTH AFRICA
UNCLE WAFFLES – SOUTH AFRICA
FOCALISTIC – SOUTH AFRICA
DJ TARICO – MOZAMBIQUE
BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group (of Central African Descent) with the most outstanding achievement and impact across Africa in the year under review.
FALLY IPUPA – DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO
GAZ MAWETE – DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO
MATIAS DAMASIO – ANGOLA
EMMA’A – GABON
LIBIANCA – CAMEROON
BEST R&B ALBUM
A category for the best R&B album in the year under review (by single individual or group).
HOME – JOHNNY DRILLE
THE BROTHER’S KEEPER – CHIKE
RECKLESS – PRAIZ
WAJE 2.0 – WAJE
MATTER OF TIME – DAMI ONIRU
TO BE HONEST (TBH) – SIMI
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
A category for the best Alternative album in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
HOROSCOPES – BASKETMOUTH
GBAGADA EXPRESS – BOJ
SOME NIGHTS I DREAM OF DOORS – OBONGJAYAR
SUBARU BOYS: FINAL HEAVEN – CRUEL SANTINO
HEART OF THE HEAVENLY UNDENIABLE – SOMADINA
NATIVE WORLD – NATIVE SOUND SYSTEM
BEST RAP ALBUM
A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in the year under review.
FLY TALK ONLY – PAYPER CORLEONE
PALMWINE MUSIC VOL 3 – SHOW DEM CAMP
YOUNG PREACHER – BLAQBONEZ
YPSZN3 – PSYCHOYP
TESLIM: THE ENERGY STILL LIVES IN ME – VECTOR
BILLION DOLLAR DREAM – JERIQ
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in the year under review that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).
LOVE, DAMINI – BURNA BOY
MR MONEY WITH THE VIBE – ASAKE
RAVE AND ROSES – REMA
BOY ALONE – OMAH LAY
OUTLAW – VICTONY
TIMELESS – DAVIDO
SONG OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.
“CALM DOWN” – REMA
“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY
“KU LO SA” – OXLADE
“BUGA” – KIZZ DANIEL & TEKNO
“FINESSE” – PHEELZ FT. BNXN
“SUNGBA REMIX” – ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Overall most successful female artiste (with artistic quality and impact) in the year under review.
TEMS
SIMI
AYRA STARR
TIWA SAVAGE
BEST MALE ARTISTE
Overall, the most successful male artiste (with artistic quality and impact) in the year under review.
ASAKE
REMA
KIZZ DANIEL
RUGER
OMAH LAY
BURNA BOY
NEXT RATED
This is a voting category for the most promising act (with a single, EP or Album) in the year under review.
YOUNG JONN
SEYI VIBEZ
ASAKE
VICTONY
SPYRO
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the international music scene within the year under review.
REMA (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
MARWA LOUD (MOROCCO)
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
A non-voting category for the rapper with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album in the year under review
LADIPOE – “CLOWNS”
VECTOR – “CLOWNS”
PAYPER CORLEONE – “FLY TALK ONLY”
ALPHA OJINI – “VIGILANTE BOP”
A-Q – “FAMILY FIRST”
TEC (SDC) – “LIVE LIFE”
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE RECOGNITION
Special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry within a specific period and the year under review.
SEAN ‘LOVE’ COMBS
HALL OF FAME
Special recognition to an individual of African Descent, for excellence and outstanding impact on the African entertainment industry, at home and abroad.
YOUSSOU N’DOUR
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE
A voting award category for the best inspirational single in the year under review (by an individual or group).
“STAND STRONG” – DAVIDO FT SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR
“JIREH (MY PROVIDER)” – LIMOBLAZE, LECRAE & HAPPI MUSIC
“THIS YEAR” – VICTOR THOMPSON & EHIS ‘D’ GREATEST
“EZE EBUBE” – NEON ADEJO
“TOBECHUKWU” – NATHANIEL BASSEY AND MERCY CHINWO
“I GET BACKING” – VICTORIA ORENZE
DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for an individual Nigerian artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact digitally in the year under review.
BURNA BOY
AYRA STARR
REMA
OMAH LAY
KIZZ DANIEL
ASAKE
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Special recognition to individuals (s) for excellence and outstanding impact on the entertainment industry.
SOUND SULTAN
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
A voting award category for a non-African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement and impact on Afrobeats
DRAKE
FUTURE
SELENA GOMEZ
DON TOLIVER
ED SHEERAN
