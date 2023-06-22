Famous musician Charles Emeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, is threatening a lawsuit against Premier Records Limited for allegedly violating the terms of the agreement in a musical contract signed about 35 years ago.

Charly Boy told PREMIUM TIMES he signed an Artists Recording Contract with the company in 1988, 1990 and also recently.

However, the famous singer, who ventured into the music industry in 1982 and 1984, is alleging that the contracts he signed have since expired. Yet, Premier Records Limited is breaching its copyrights to the musical works.

A legal document by Rockson Legal, Charly Boy’s representatives, dated 19 June 2023 and signed by Rockson Igelige, has given Premier Records Limited 30 days to hand over the singer’s master tapes, artworks, and promo collateral for the music.

The law firm has also requested that the record label returns other relevant and confidential information in its possession to Charly Boy or face legal action.

Exhibits

Mr Igelige listed the albums affected to include the 1990 album containing songs like Big Bottom, Aids, Sexy Lady, Mama, and Nwata Miss. Also involved is an album titled U-Turn with songs like Akula, Sheri, Comfort, Civilian Barrack, and Akula (Instrumental).

The album, titled Reality, which contains songs such as Monkey, Family Support, No.6 Man, Give Mv Life, Lagos Life, and Baby Come Back, was also affected.

On Charly Boy’s behalf, the legal practitioners also demand the payment of outstanding royalties due to the famous singer from Premier Records Limited within the given request.

The legal document, which was obtained by this newspaper, states, “We are legal practitioners for Charles Emeka Oputa, also known by his stage name as “Charly Boy” (our Client), and we write this letter on our client’s instructions.

“Our client informed us that the terms of the Artists Recording contracts he entered with your company (as Polydor Record) in 1988, and as (Polygram Records Limited) in 1990, and as (Premier Records Limited) subsequently, have ended by expiration of time.

“In this wise, we have our client’s instructions to formally inform your company to stop the further breach of our client’s copyrights to the musical works under the music albums and single(s) produced during the aforesaid expired contract period, especially as the condition precedent, as well as the consideration for the contracts, were not met and furnished.

“This also serves as a legal notice that further breach after receiving this letter will attract legal action. Below are the songs above and albums: (1) 1990: 2. Big Bottom 3. Aids 4. Sexy Lady 5. Mama 6. Nwata Miss (2). U-Turn: 1. Akula 2. Sheri 3. Comfort 4. Civilian Barrack 5. Akula (Instrumental) (3). Reality: 1. Monkey 2. Family Support 3. No.6 Man 4. Give Mv Life 5. Lagos Life 6. Baby, Come Back.

“Further, on our client’s instructions, we demand that your company hands over our client’s master tapes, artworks, promo collateral for the music and other relevant and confidential information with your company within 30 days of the date of this letter. We also demand your company’s payment of our client’s outstanding royalties.

“We trust your company will meet our client’s modest demands.”

Charly Boy, whom Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State appointed to a committee to address Biafra agitation in April 2022, recently went public with a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Premier Music reacts

Contacted on Thursday, Michael Odiong, General Manager at Premier RecordsLimited, told PREMIUM TIMES that he did not want to respond because they did not see the need to.

He said because of his mutual relationship with Charly Boy and Alex O, who recently accused Premier Records of alleged copyright breach, Mr Odiong said he did not think the matter would escalate.

“I personally, as General Manager, have spoken to them individually. I even met with Charlie Boy’s manager last Thursday. We said we would be willing to have more discussions with them. I mean, if we have such a mutual relationship and the company has made its stance to say you have three albums, but as it stands now, we are very sure that one of the albums is owned by the company based on the contract. For the other ones, we agree that, yes, we do not hold it, and we will give you back your master because it was a licensing deal. We said we are going to give you back the masters and make everything available to you,” he said.

Mr Odiong also said, “Our company owns the rights to those works based on the contracts that are available. This is what we tried to explain to the artistes. I wasn’t even there when these contracts were signed. You signed these contracts. You would have read it but for you to come and claim ignorance.

“A contract is a contract, and the facts are clearly stated. We, as a company, will never claim what we do not own. Our records are there to show. Once we are able to prove that we don’t own it, we even call the artiste and give you back, or the licensing deal has expired. You also can not come and claim what the company owns, and you say it’s based on time-lapse”.

He also said a time lapse has nothing to do with a contract and Premier Record had been paying royalties to artistes that died as far back as the 70s and their families can testify.

He said, unfortunately, many of these artistes, when they see their works online, they feel the label has made so much money and by the time we print their statements to them, they are like ‘oh, this is not’ but that is the fact.”

“Don’t forget that these works. Some other people uploaded their works. So, it means it’s not just us. Other people upload it, and we are still trying to sanitise it. So, why do you want to blame us for what is not our cause? Claiming that we breached the contract, how did we breach the contract? You say we are using your works.

“The works have expired due to time lapse when we actually had a meeting last week with your manager. We said, “Look, realities was a licensing deal, and it has expired. We agree, and we are not contesting that. We are going to give you everything concerning that. For 1990, the contract clearly states that it is imperpetuity, which means it belongs to the company. ”

“When you look at it, have we not done what we are supposed to do? If we are running away, then it is a different case, but we have had discussions and meetings. We provided you with documents. If we are trying to be fraudulent, would we do all that? So, that is our story.”

