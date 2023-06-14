You never know when love might hit you or whom your heart might choose, especially when faced with a difficult situation.

This saying may hold for Ashabi Simple, an up-and-coming actress and producer, who said she had to overlook Portable’s controversial nature and choose him as her life partner because he makes her feel special.

On Tuesday, during the naming ceremony of their first child, Portable revealed that Ashabi, his baby mama, is now officially his wife. The actress welcomed their son on 6th June .

The baby is the singer’s fifth child, while Ashabi, by extension, has become Portable’s third official wife.

Ashabi, famous for producing a Yoruba film titled ‘Omo Lile’, noted that people see and accept things differently, which is why people cannot love the same way. She emphasised that the singer was her source of happiness and loved him.

She said, “As I said before, I’m grateful to God. What a person has not experienced, they might not be able to explain it. What I want to say is that we can not experience pain the same way. Likewise, we can’t feel hunger the same way. We can’t love the same way, either.

“We are all different in our ways, and how we accept things also differs. If I see somebody and like the person, another person may see the person and not like him. I love my husband, and he makes me happy.”

Taking the decision

In an interview with FaceTV Africa, the actress expressed herself in Yoruba and spoke about the journey with her husband. She shared some of the challenges she faced before settling down with him.

Among the challenges, she noted that she battled with people’s perception of the singer, Portable, and how they would see her. She felt the decision to stay with him would lead to people making a mockery of her.

However, after thoroughly thinking about it, she realised that her happiness matters.

It was not about what the world would think or say about her decision. According to her, it was a hard decision, but she eventually chose to stay where she found happiness and peace of mind.

She said, “I faced a lot, but thank God, right from the moment I started dating him, I’ve always felt people would mock me. I had to sit down and ask myself. Would the world console me when I’m not happy?”

“Sometimes, when I’m sad, merely listening to songs cheers me up. So, when I realised that I was seeking my happiness, notworld’s happiness, I decided to go for him. I’m glad that my husband is always there for me because if he’s not there, today won’t be possible.”

Being Mrs Portable

In the interview, she noted that marrying Portable was never in her plans but then it happened and she chose to do so because it makes her happy.

While commending her husband’s support and love, she explained how marrying someone unexpected can be. She said sometimes it ends a woman’s career because it was not what she had in mind. However, she said hers was a different one.

“I’m grateful because I never planned and imagined being married to someone in the entertainment industry talkless a singer. However, I’m grateful it was not the end of my career because some people’s careers ended, especially when they get married to someone they don’t plan to settle down with. It’s a new beginning for me and I’m happy because he is supportive and ready to be more supportive.”

The controversial musician confirmed his marriage to the address, in a video captured during the naming ceremony of their newborn.

He said, “Omo Lile ti di Iyawo Ile ” which simply translated to “A stubborn child has eventually become a housewife. She is now a housewife, Praise Allah.”

Portable’s Women

In June 2022, the controversial singer married his long-time lover and first baby mama, Omobewaji Feranmi, popularly known as Ewatomi.

Ewatomi, like Ashabi Simple, was confirmed as his official wife during the christening of their second child together.

Also, in November 2022, the singer engaged his second baby mama, identified as Ms Keji, who also has a son for him.

Ashabi Simple is the latest addition to his women, and now, his wife, after giving birth to their newborn.

In May 2022, Portable, who also goes by Dr Zeh, boasted that he would have up to 12 wives before he clocks 40.

