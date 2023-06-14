Famous for his controversial statements and personality, rapper Darlington Okoye, known as Speed Darlington, has shared his thoughts on monogamy and polygamy, especially as a Nigerian.

In an interview session on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by On Air Personality, Nedu, Husband Material, and Deity Cole, the outspoken rapper prayed his partner would embrace his stance on polygamy.

He said, “Men are not supposed to be with one woman. There’s so much temptation with one. The attraction is great. We feel like we’re more intelligent than other animals; we wear clothes and invent things to make our lives easy.

“So, we automatically believe that we are sharper. We are forcing ourselves into this principle of one woman. Africa and the entire black race, we are not the race of one woman.”

One of the podcast hosts, Husband Material, had wondered if Speedy would eventually marry considering his controversies and outspokenness.

The rapper is known for posting controversial videos of himself and sexual content about women, particularly objectifying sex workers, on his Instagram page.

Occasionally on his social media pages, he would show off his money, call out his neighbours, share his opinions on trending issues, or promote his songs. The singer’s social media page can be likened to a mini reality show as he entertains his fans with what he does every day.

These considerations sparked up the question of marriage. Though he affirmed that he would eventually consider the idea of marriage, polygamy is undoubtedly what he would go for, and he would discuss it with his partner first.

As the conversation heated, one of the hosts caught him off balance when he asked if he had slept with many of his female fans.

He said, “Two girls, one for Lagos and another for the East. They loved me for who I was. The first one, she was all over me after a show, and I invited her over. That was it. The second she came to my house. We met on a flight to Nigeria, and she took my number.”

The rapper, the son of late folk singer, Pericoma Okoye, emphasised that men face a lot of temptations, especially when they are stuck with one woman during a dating or marriage phase.

Recognition

Away from his personal life, the rapper, who hails from Imo State, spoke about his music career and the much-needed recognition he craves, which, unfortunately, is still at an infantile stage.

He said, “Yes, I get recognition mainly in Nigeria. Outside the U.S., no. In Nigeria, people around me might feel like I should have been greater than where I am, but I don’t spend money on promotion.

‘‘To know me like this, imagine if I spent money on promotion. All the people you occupy your mind with spend more money on advertising than me. Their end goal is probably the same as me or slightly above’’.

Celebrity lifestyle

During the 1 hour, 41 minutes video interview, Speedy, as he is called, said it costs money and time to live the celebrity lifestyle.

To buttress his point, he referred to an infamous incident that earned him a lot of flak online.

On 15th May, a viral video of the singer surfaced online. In the video, a drama unfolded at a shopping mall where the rapper had gone shopping.

Some excited fans approached him, requesting to take pictures with him, but it took an unexpected turn when he allegedly demanded a payment of N5,000 before they took the photos.

Reacting to his demand, the fans, who were angry and frustrated, threw several insults at him for making such demands over mere pictures with him. The video further created a controversy on social media, with many criticising his actions and a handful justifying him as an entertainer.

However, confirming his true intention in the viral video, he explained that fans need to understand that he does entertainment for a living and that it costs money to maintain his lifestyle.

He said, “That 5k thing eh na true o. Maka Chineke (I swear to God). Yes, because you see the value for you to want to snap. You see something that you like. That thing that you like costs money. It costs energy. I have to eat. I need to be inspired.”

“These things don’t fall from the sky. I no dey sell drugs; entertainment is how I eat. No, you have to pay me, bro. Maintaining my name in your mind costs me time and money. Otherwise, I’m not interested because when I get old, you move on.”

Background

Speed is popularly known as a controversial rapper who grew up with his family in Okigwe, Imo State, before moving to the US, where he has established himself.

The highlight of his career was in 2016 when he trended on social media after his music videos hit the internet. He was known for giving himself weird titles such as ‘Scorpio king’, ‘energy god, and ‘irregular speedometer,’ amongst others.

One of his most popular hit songs is ‘Bang da dadang’, released in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

