When President Bola Tinubu announced the fuel subsidy removal during his inauguration speech on 29th May, the music changed in the streets.

Some petrol stations across the country hiked their prices, some shut down, and long queues surfaced within the twinkle of an eye.

The increase in petrol prices has already led to a rise in the prices of other goods and services, especially transportation fares.

However, on Monday, singer Joeboy, via a post on his Twitter and Instagram handles, announced his plans to ease the transportation stress on Lagosians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

Joeboy, real name Joseph Akinwale, is offering Lagosians a three-day free bus ride on six major Lagos routes.

The singer, who began his career when Mr Eazi of the record label emPawa Africa discovered him in 2017, said free buses would be available to commute Lagosians from six significant routes.

The routes listed in one of the pictures he posted include Yaba – Ikeja, Oshodi, Iyana Oworo, Unilag gate, Lekki/Jakande, and Obalende. The buses would convey commuters during official working hours from 13th June to 15th June 2023.

His caption read, “I know the fuel subsidy is hard on everyone right now. So, here’s my little way of helping.”

“For the next three days, there will be FREE body and soul buses along the following routes between 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Enjoy the ride. Love you, guys.”

A Creative Move?

For every song or album a musician drops, aside from the creativity or catchy lyrics, promotion is one thing that pushes it further beyond limits.

In that light, since his announcement to make free ‘body and soul’ buses available to commuters in Lagos, many positive reactions have commended his plans, which they described as a ‘creative move’.

Some in their expression noted that beyond promoting his newly released song ‘Body and Soul’, the attempt uses a creative approach to ease the pain of his fans considering the challenges posed by the fuel subsidy removal.

A fan, @mcdaniel_ogar, implied that the artiste is trying to achieve two goals at the same time, which is promoting his song but at the same time supporting commuters amid the ongoing transportation stress

He wrote, “Killing two birds with one stone. Great initiative pon deck,”

Another fan, @playwith_decor, commended Joeboy’s creativity, saying, “Not just creative with music but creative outside the craft. God bless you more, Pon Deck.”

Also, a famous Instagram spoken word artist, @Ibquake, dropped her two cents on how the idea was one to applaud.

Aside from these, several other reactions in his comment section commended the move and appreciated the 26-year-old singer for his thoughtful idea.

Body and Soul Album

On 19 May, the singer, who won Best Artiste in African Pop at All Africa Music Awards (2019), and Best Pop at Soundcity MVP Awards Festival (2020), released his second album ‘Body & Soul’.

The album, which follows his first debut album, ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic,’ in 2021, has 15 tracks which cut across RnB, Pop Amapiano and House.

In the album, the singer, known for being a loverboy, showcases his flair for writing love songs. However, he pulls this off creatively by exploring African and Caribbean vibes.

Meanwhile, as part of the promotion for the album, Joeboy announced his United Kingdom tour, which would be his first. The UK ‘Body & Soul’ tour is scheduled from 17th June to 25th June 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

