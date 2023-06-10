After an eight-year hiatus, Nigerian singer and vocalist Oluwatobi Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, released his most anticipated third studio album titled ‘Legend or No Legend’ in May 2023.

Wande Coal’s second studio album ‘Wanted’, which featured 2baba, and Burnaboy, amongst others, was released in October 2015 under Black Diamond Records, six years after his debut album ‘Mushin To Mo’Hits’.

The 37-year-old artiste, who shuffles between Afrobeat, Afropop, and RnB, recently made a comeback with three lead-up singles in ‘Come My Way’, ‘Kpe Paso’ featuring Olamide, and ‘Let Them Know’ before releasing his new album.

In the 13-track album, Wande Coal, known for his captivating vocals and lyrics, explores familiar melodies with featured artists like Wizkid, Fireboy and T-pain.

However, he sits too much in a comfort zone to leave listeners craving something better.

Following the high anticipation that trailed the album before its release, the work of art seems to lack the experimentation, expectations, and versatility that defined Wande Coal’s peak years.

In this review, PREMIUM TIMES analyses the tracks in the album while questioning if the work of art is a determinant of Wande Coal’s legendary status in the music industry.

Titles and Tracks

The album begins with ‘Nobody Holy’; the song tells about the imperfections of humans and how no one is a Saint. It tells listeners to embrace their flaws, including himself. The track, an afrobeat melody, reminds you of Fela with the rhythm and beat. It would be the most promising song with potential if only the lyrics had more depth.

Delving into his second track, ‘Come My Way’, one of his comeback singles added to the album. He explores his vocals, and the melody draws you into the song. It is undoubtedly one of the album’s best tracks that compensate listeners.

Another interesting song on the album is ‘Kpe Paso’, the eighth track featuring Olamide. The song is a blend of Afropop and Fuji vibes. The heartfelt beat and lyrics hold you down to listen to the end.

The most anticipated song on this album would be the feature between Wande Coal and T-pain on ‘Streets’.

The song, which throwbacks to how the singer started his musical journey on the streets aside from its enjoyable beat, proved that Wande Coal should do more songs with T-pain; their collaboration gave life to the music.

His features with Wizkid and Fireboy, ‘Ebelebe’ and ‘Jabo’, respectively, take the audience on a familiar route to enjoy their melodic vocals. Still, the content must be more vital to convince them to replay.

Other tracks like ‘Dues’, ‘E choke’, and ‘3 Square Meal’ would leave you wondering if Wande Coal sang it. The tracks have similar paces, rhythms and beats. Most of the lyrics are infused with forced rhymes, and the audience struggles to make sense of their meaning. Salvaged by the enjoyable moment, the tracks leave you wondering what happened to the old Wande Coal.

Wande Coal’s talent can be best described as effortless and unique. Notably, in 2009, his first single of the CV album, “Ololufe,” was described as one of a Nigerian’s greatest love songs ever.

The artiste, who began his career as a dancer, finds it easy to navigate sounds and freestyle, but his new album proves that the Nigerian soundscape has evolved over the years, and he might need much more than this to regain his spot.

While his sophomore album offers a few musical tracks, the album did not achieve the critical acclaim needed to re-emphasise his creativity.

Final Verdict

He was considering his legendary status over the years, particularly his debut album ‘Mushin to Mo’hits’, which explored a blend of Nigerian pitch progressions with Western pop elements in a way that had never been done. One would expect so much more from his latest album.

While the singer’s influence and previous impressive collection of hits have solidified his status as a legend in Nigerian pop music, this album fails to capture his real genius.

The album ‘Legend or No Legend’ shines with its attention-grabbing titles, which attract listeners. Still, unfortunately, delving into the songs, it lacks what it takes to keep them on repeated listening.

4/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

