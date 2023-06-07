Nigeria’s controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has welcomed his fifth child with his third baby mama, a Yoruba actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde known as Ashabi.

Also known as Ashabi Simple, Portable’s latest babymama, once romantically linked to a famous Yoruba movie marketer, is best known for producing a Yoruba film titled ‘Omo Lile’.

Announcing the news via a tagged Instagram post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the up-and-coming actress shared pictures and video to celebrate the arrival of their child together.

One of the pictures she shared in her post had a photo of their newborn, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan, a picture of Portable, and a photo of her growing baby bump, all merged.

Ashabi, in her caption, expressed her gratitude to God for his protection through her journey to motherhood.

She further hinted at sharing her experience and appreciation in an epistle at a later time.

Her caption read, “He has done so much for us. I can’t tell it all. Thank you, God, for the journey. So far, I am happy to join motherhood.

“Coming back for my epistle and appreciation, but aye, Ope yo. Congratulations to us, Okikiolami @portablebaeby & @ashabi_simple. May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN

“Another Tuesday king to Badmus family.

King producing kings AKOI KING NATION.”

Ashabi’s son with Portable is their first child. However, with the latest addition, the 27-year-old singer, who gained fame when he sang on the hit track ‘Zazoo Zeh’ featuring Olamide and Poco Lee, now has five children.

Portable and women

In 2022, in an interview with Jahbless, Portable, spoke about his personal life, relationship with women, and how he handled female admirers,

He revealed that he has several girlfriends and two sons from different mothers. However, he noted that he plans to marry one of his girlfriends.

According to the singer, female admirers always make advances on him, which can be exhausting.

He said, “I have many girlfriends. They’re just coming, and I get tired. It was like that before my big break. They’re the ones breaking each other’s hearts, not me.

” I have two sons at the moment with two different mothers. There’s a girl I want to marry. If she messes up, she won’t be the first. I suffered for music.

“It was bad, but I believe I’ve arrived. I suffered during the coronavirus period. Money stopped coming, but I kept on going to studios.”

In May 2022, Portable, who also goes by Dr Zeh, posted a video on Instagram where he bragged that he would have up to 12 wives before he clocks 40.

The 28-year-old controversial musician later boasted that he has six wives despite being below 30.

However, beyond all the tough guy act, the ‘Apostoli’ singer occasionally allows his softer side creeps out.

And the person who makes Portable all mushy is his first wife, Bewaji Ewatomi.

His Marriage

In June 2022, the controversial singer married his long-time lover and his baby mama, Ewatomi, during their second child naming ceremony.

The couple, during the child’s christening, appeared in matching outfits. They exchanged wedding bands in marital vows, according to Islam. Friends and families gathered to celebrate them.

Before the wedding, he had announced their second child after he took to his social media handles to announce that Ewatomi was expecting a baby for him.

Pictures he posted showed her displaying her baby bump.

In January 2023,s the controversial singer called out one of his numerous fiancees, Keji, on allegations of infidelity.

The controversial singer alleged that Ms Keji, whom he got engaged to in November 2022, is double dating even as they are planning their wedding.

