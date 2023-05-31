The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a famous Tiktok musician, Crown Uzama (known as ShalliPopi) and his manager, Ajayi Hafeez (known as 21 Badda), for alleged internet-related fraud.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Shallipopi, who recently released the remix to his chart-topping single, titled “Elon Musk (Remix)” featuring Zlatan, was arrested alongside 29 other suspects, including four females: Glory Kelvin-Ogunwa l, Tina Ochonogor, Favour Dawa and Joseph Iya.

“Others are Adewale Adedokun, Yakubu Ojochememi, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, Umoru AbdulAzeez, Emmanuel Iwebo, Shuaibu Smart, Joel Kator, Gowon Titus, Emmanuel Daniel, Enough Ekpo, Atano Eben, Ijuo Ochi, Paul Kaye, Uyit Victor and David Yachai.2

“Also arrested are Leche Sokomba, Onoja Uroko, Cornelius Agbodesi, Edigim Success, Azubuike Oniya, Usman Shereef, Victory Chiemela, Lambert Chikwado, Asoore Oloruntoba and Malik Jibril.

“They were arrested following actionable intelligence about a proposed show by suspected Internet fraudsters at Barnawa, Kaduna,” he said.

He said the suspects were arrested in sting operations at Disney Park Lounge, Epitome and Tomoso Hotels, all in the Barnawa axis of Kaduna.

“Items recovered include mobile phones, laptop computers and two vehicles. The suspects will be arraigned in court after the investigation,” he said.

(NAN)

