On Friday, fast-rising singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, criticised some of his colleagues, whom he described as Peter Obi’s supporters, for performing at the president-elect, Bola Tinubu’s inauguration in Abuja.

The inauguration concert was held shortly after Mr Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger honours, respectively, on Thursday.

The event tagged ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ was aimed at celebrating the inauguration of the president-elect and his deputy, which would be held on 29th May.

Portable, via a series of videos posted on his verified Instagram account, complained that he was the one who supported Mr Tinubu during his presidential campaign and that some of the artistes who performed at the inauguration never liked nor supported the president-elect.

However, in the video, he was not exact with the names of the musicians he was referring to, nor did he mention their names.

Portable, known for his controversial statements, said the musicians, who performed at the concert, did not post Mr Tinubu but were there to perform because Tinubu won the election.

The Zazuu crooner noted that he is the one who stood by Mr Tinubu with his posts and songs despite their insults.

In one of the videos, he reminded the president-elect that he was the one who fought for him everywhere, including online, during his campaigns.

The controversial singer said that Mr Tinubu should remember him and his colleagues who stood for him.

He said, “Good morning, my people. Them don rip me. Na me dey shout up and down, dey post-Tinubu. Anytime wey I post Tinubu dem go insult me but I still dey post am”

“Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enters now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?”

The 29-year-old singer, who became famous after contributing to Olamide’s song ‘Zazoo Zehh’, disclosed that he rejected an N5m offer from Mr Tinubu’s inauguration concert organisers, which was why he was not in attendance.

According to him, the initial agreement was to pay him N10m for the performance at the concert, which was later slashed.

“Na so them call my manager o. Say they want to make me perform for Abuja. Na 10 million them drop o, but na five million reach portable hand. Na so I no gree, I tear the paper. I delete the number, and you dey whine, Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.”

His caption further read, “ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU ✍🏻 Eja Loni Ibu 💰 Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.”

Among the artistes who performed at the concert include Wande Coal, Naira Marley, KCee, and Timaya, amongst others.

Zero allegiance

Back in February, as the election date drew closer, the controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, played the role of a non-partisan citizen.

The singer, who has been seen campaigning for the APC and PDP, was spotted in a campaign truck with members of the Accord party and a convoy.

A video shared by a Twitter user, Alabi, showed the street-hop artist wearing the Accord party outfit and dancing to his song while chanting his signature words ‘Wahala’ alongside the party name ‘Accord’.

However, the campaign location and day it was held remain unknown.

In July 2022, the singer revealed that the APC paid him to campaign for Mr Tinubu while in Osun state.

In a video he shared, he stated in Yoruba that APC paid him to endorse their candidates and was ready to promote the party since he was born.

The political party did not debunk his involvement and claims.

He also added that he was paid to insult Tinubu in the past; I was paid to humiliate Tinubu, but that was a long time ago.

Similarly, to clear the air about his choice in Osun State, he wrote on his page that he made a song for Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate for the Osun State election in 2018. But he was, however, ignored as an upcoming artiste.

He congratulated Mr Adeleke after his win against APC Gboyega Oyetola, ignoring the hateful remarks he received for campaigning for Oyetola.

