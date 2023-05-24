Iconic American rock and soul singer Tina Turner has died, according to a post on her verified Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The American-born and naturalised Swiss singer was 83.

The post read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly”.

The iconic singer died at her home in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland, today following a long, unspecified illness, Daily Mail is reporting.

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Turner was one of the best-selling recording artisever. She received 12 Grammy Awards, which include eight competitive awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was the first black artiste and the first woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone ranked her among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Turner had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St. Louis Walk of Fame. She was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Ike Turner in 1991 and as a solo artist in 2021.

Her chart successes include “Better Be Good to Me”, “Private Dancer”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”, “Typical Male”, “The Best”, “I Don’t Wanna Fight”, and “GoldenEye”.

She set a then-Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience (180,000) for a solo performer during her Break Every Rule World Tour in 1988.

