Social media is currently abuzz as Kizz Daniel returns with another groovy hit entitled ‘Shu Peru’, produced by Rewardz Beats, mixed and mastered by renowned engineer Jaycen Joshua.

With its unique and captivating sounds, the track, released early hours of Friday, has sent his global fans into a complete frenzy.

The new song, Shu Peru, his second single of 2023, created a lot of buzz with over 10000 YouTube views within three hours of release.

In addition to the audio release, the music video for “Shu Peru ” will also be premiered soon. It was directed by TG Omori, who previously directed Kizz Daniel’s hit single “Buga” with over 170 million views on YouTube.

Described as one of Africa’s most talented musicians, Kizz Daniel has had an incredible year so far following his monster hits ‘Buga’ ‘Cough, R.T.I.D’, a testament to his talent and hard work.

The Nigerian Afrobeats sensation and one of the most streamed artistes in Africa is gearing up for a new album, a tour, and a performance at Essence Festival in July.

Vado the Great, fondly called by his fans, continues to push the boundaries in the industry, making headlines for his exceptional music with his creativity and legendary style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

