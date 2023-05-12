Nigerian soulful rapper and producer Nanle Joel, popularly known as Nanle, says he does not want to be part of any record label in Nigeria.

The hip-hop artiste recently shared his aversion to signing with any record label in Nigeria during a PTMusic interview with our reporters at the PREMIUM TIMES studio in Abuja.

“I just love working on my terms”, the rapper stated during the interview.

He said his preference to work independently is to be free from the limitations that can arise from the structure of a record label.

The artiste argued that these labels could inhibit a musician’s creativity and control their work pace.

Nanle’s decision to remain independent may present challenges, but he said his passion and dedication to his craft are sure to lead him to success in the Nigerian music industry.

Born and raised in Jos, Plateau State, Nanle’s music career began in 2013 and has since released three amazing singles, with “On a base to Score” being the most widely received. He currently resides in Istanbul and is optimistic about the Nigerian music industry.

In the 20-minute-long captivating interview, Nanle also shared facts about himself, unpopular opinions, career and plans. The interview has been published on YouTube, and you can watch it below.

