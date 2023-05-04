Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Tony Okoroji, Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), on Thursday, confirmed the death of the frontline musician Chris Mba of the “Baby Don’t Cry” fame.

The singer died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

Reacting to the singer’s death, Okoroji said, “I am beyond sad at the loss of my colleague and friend, Chris Mba, a great musician, whose contribution to the repositioning of the Highlife sound is unquestionable. Not too long ago, I visited Chris at his Surulere home with the great Richard Cole, my colleague on the COSON Board.

“We went to share camaraderie with him upon his ill health and offer whatever support we could. His death is devastating, but we are consoled by the fact that as a great artiste, he left great recordings to which we continue to sing and dance. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and numerous fans”.

In March 2019, the late singer had heart disease and urgently sought financial assistance.

A journalist, Azuka Jebose, disclosed this on Facebook at the time, saying the singer sent him a distress message on Whatsapp seeking urgent financial assistance to help pay for his hospital treatment.

A former Premier Records signee, Mba was famous in the 80s for his signature jerry curl and hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making My Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’.

He also performed at an evening of tributes organised for the late Ras Kimono by the Copyright Society of Nigeria in August 2018.

