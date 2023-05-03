Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Nigerian singer Ahmedu Augustine, popularly known as Blackface Naija, has lamented the influence of cross-dressers on the younger generation in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the 49-year-old singer chided crossdressers and accused them of ‘’Influencing our young generation with your low iQ n dress sense! If you’re a man, please dress like a man and not a transgender person. Smh”

His tweet was met with mixed reactions from persons who accused him of indirectly calling out Bobrisky and James Brown.

Cross-dressing is a growing practice in Nigeria that has been met with mixed reactions as it is often associated with homosexuality, which is largely frowned upon in the country.

There is a bill in the House seeking to amend the same-sex (Prohibition) Act to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria.

The amendment, sponsored by Muda Umar (APC, Bauchi), in April 2022, seeks to amend sections 4 and 5 of the principal act.

This proposed bill, if passed into law, could affect popular crossdressers like Okuneye Olanrewaju, who is popularly known as Bobrisky and James Brown.

The bill proposes that “A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of six months or a fine of five hundred thousand naira.”

The 2013 Same-Sex Prohibition bill was signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan despite opposition from the international community, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.

Mr Jonathan signed the bill into law on January 17, 2014.

Zero-tolerance for crossdressers

Clarifying his tweet, Blackface told PREMIUM TIMES that he was not referring to Bobrisky or James Brown but artistes dressing like women.

Blackface, a member of the now-defunct music group Plantashun Boiz, said he was disturbed by the growing trend of immorality brought out by the quest for wealth.

“I have been observing for a long time, and I found out it’s getting worse as people have no morals, and they are not showing good morals to the people, doing anything they want as long as it’s bringing in money.

“Where are the morals? That’s what I’m asking. I’m just concerned about where the society is going where people don’t want to be themselves anymore; they want to be somebody else; from there, they can start to influence the young guys, which is wrong for society,” he said.

Blackface also said he believes that although there are no set laws against cross-dressing in Nigeria it is left for Individuals to decide on upholding moral standards

“Everyone already claims rights to do what I want, right to copy anything being shown to me, and I feel like we should be god-fearing; we should consider if it is something the almighty would allow”, He said, hinting that the fear of God should be considered.

“Where is the respect for God ?” He asked.

“I’m not saying I’m holy or too spiritual, but at least I don’t just display my nonentities to the public just like that because some manager tells me to wear female clothes or promoters tell me to dress like a female; where is your self-esteem? Where is your whole being? You can’t lose yourself to the world.”

Acknowledging the music industry is already affected by the growing pandemic, Blackface urged the media to find a way to portray positive messages rather than those that aid the negative spread.

Speaking on his musical career, Blackface who has been a solo artist since he left Plantashaun Boiz in 2004, claims that he would be bringing the heat this year as he collaborates with artistes from his Loudhouz Entertainment.

His most recent albums include Rising Sun, Defender and Achieve(Rising Sun 2).

