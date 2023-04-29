Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Over the years, music groups have significantly shaped the Nigerian music industry. From their lively and captivating performances to the catchy tunes and lyrics that stay with you long after the song has ended, these groups have created some of the most unforgettable moments in Nigerian music history.

Although many of these groups are no longer active, the hits they produced remain evergreen and memorable.

Some popular boy bands from the 90s and 2000s include Styl Plus, Remedies, Plantashaun Boiz, and Psquare.

PREMIUM TIMES has compiled a list of the best music bands in Nigeria, taking us down memory lane to revisit some of the country’s most iconic music groups.

The Remedies

Arguably the pioneers of Hip hop music groups in Nigeria, the remedies were made up of three stars- Eedris Abdulkareem, Tony Tetuila and Eddy Remedy (also known as Eddy Montana).

Founded in 1997, the remedies were the bomb of the late ’90s hip hop.

Although the union was short-lived, as the group disbanded in the year 2000, the trio managed to release only one album together, ‘Peace Nigeria’, but their Shakomo and Sade are still timeless hits.

While Tetuila became famous for tracks such as Omode Meta, Morning Time, Hit my Car, and My Heart Go Jigijigi, Eedris Abdulkareem remained in the limelight for songs like Oko Omoge, Mr Lecturer and Jaga Jaga.

Unfortunately, Eddy Remedy lost out of the limelight but dropped two hits ‘Arrival and Chorongi, in 2004.

Eedris Abdulkareem is still in the music with his record label Lakreem Music; he recently underwent a kidney transplant and still features on new songs.

Tony Tetuila, who claims to be a performing artist, is still an actor and owns a Realty company Tetuila Homes and Property.

Conversely, Eddy is not in the limelight but claims to be an entrepreneur.

STYL Plus

Often described as the Backstreet Boys of Nigeria, Shifi Omoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi, Yemi Akinwonmi, and Lanre Faneyi were members of the R’n’B musical ensemble STYL which began in 1997.

The group gave Nigerians some of the best love songs, including ‘Olufunmi’, Runaway’, ‘Iya Basira’, and ‘Imagine That’, which brought them to the limelight and put them on every airwave.

In 1998 the group lost Lanre Faneyi, who passed away, and Zeal Onyecheme was brought in to replace him, resulting in the name change to Styl-Plus.

However, in 2002 Yemi Akinwonmi departed the group, while in 2018, it was revealed that Tunde had left Shifi and Zeal in 2012 to pursue a solo career.

Plantashaun Boiz

This R&B group which came up between the late 90s and early 2000s consisted of Innocent Idibia then (2face) now 2Baba, Chibuzor Oji (Faze) and Ahmedu Augustine Obiano

Being another shortlived group, the music group released three albums and is remembered for hit songs like ‘Say You Believe Me’, ‘You and I’ and party groove ‘Plantashun Boiz’.

The group eventually broke up in 2004 because theirs was a situation of “three captains in one ship”, as Tuface later admitted.

However, in 2021, the trio reunited to perform their self-titled track, Plantashun Boiz, and a tribute song to the late Sound Sultan.

While 2Face, now 2Baba, remained one of the top charting afrobeat artists to date, Faze, who provided us with the hit ‘Kolomental’, is still a performing artiste to date and now goes by the title Fazealone.

Blackface has also returned as a performing artist, but little is known about his operations.

Bracket

Bracket is a Nigerian Afropop and R’n’B musical duo comprised of Obumneme Ali, better known as “Smash”, and Nwachukwu Ozioko, better known as “Vast”.

Bracket started as a three-person music group before a member called Bistop dropped out.

The duo, which officially began in 2004, were signed to Ape Planet and is best known for releasing hit singles like “Yori-Yori”, released in 2009; they are also known for other hit singles including “Happy Day”, and “Ada Owerri”, which received a lot of airplay.

In 2012, the duo won the ‘Artiste of the Year award at the Headies 2012. Their most recent appearance was in 2022 when they were featured by an artiste Ibrah on the song titled ‘Duveti.’

Twins Affair

From the city of Illorin, Twins Affair was a music duo of twin brothers born Taye Damilola Olusola and Kehinde Rotimi Olusola.

The brothers, who are recording artists, music producers, and journalists, began their musical career in 1999 with the release of their first album, “Egunje has Spoilt Everything”. The album was produced by music Producer/Musicologist Austin Emielu, a senior lecturer at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria.

Although the twins tried consistently to get a hit song out, the duo did not succeed until 2010 when they made the single ‘ASA’ and followed it up in 2011 with ‘O bad gan’.

Although only a little is heard from the duo these days, they taught music at the PEFTI film institute from 2012 until 2013 and resigned from their appointments as Music Lecturers and Studio Music producers.

Trybesmen

Trybesmen (Da Trybe) comprised three original members: Eldee(Lanre Dabiri), Kaboom (Kunle Bello), and Freestyle ‘tha Shogun (Bassey Essien).

The group, which met in 1994, released their first album L.A.G Style Volume 1. in 1999. Their significant hits include ‘Trybal Marks’ and ‘Shake Bodi’.

After 2005, two group members, eLDee and Freestyle, recorded solo albums following the group split.

However, they reunited to perform at an awards ceremony in Abuja in 2009.

Eldee, who is active on social media, travels the world and spends time with family,

Freestyle, now known as Mista Styles, owns a record label, Evoke Musik. In October 2022, he announced he is set to return to the music scene.

Kaboom is married also spends time with family, he runs a session on social media called Hip Hop History with KB

Mohits

Founded in 2004 and co-owned by Micheal Ajereh Collins (better known as Don Jazzy) and Dapo Oyebanjo (D’Banj). Mohits was a big coalition which quickly evolved into a record label.

It became a label that signed artists such as Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid and K-Switch.

Unfortunately, the label split in 2012 due to irreconcilable differences between the co-owners.

They have since pursued solo musical careers, and both now own successful record labels.

They will be remembered for so many hit singles, a few of which are Tongolo, Mo Bo Lowo Won, Socor, Why Me, Rundown, Pere, Booty Call, Fall In Love, Gbona Felifeli, Igwe, Kimon, Taboo.

Mad Melon and Mountain Black

With just one hit song, ‘Danfo Driver’ from 2003, Mad Melon- real name Omeofa Oghene and Mountain Black- real name Olotu Jimoh made their mark as a strong music duo.

From being a ‘Danfo’ bus driver that plied the Ojo Road and Mile 2 route, Danfo Drivers rose to become one of Nigeria’s best music duos and international stars to come out of Ajegunle.

Going on to make more songs, one of the songs on their album, “Kpolongo”, earned them their first European tour in October 2006.

They performed in Greece, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland.

Mad Melon passed away in 2003.

Zule Zoo

If you remember the song ‘Kerewa’, you should be married by now. The group was a duo of Michael Aboh and Ibrahim Alhassan.

This duo became popular after the success of their Kerewa, which was banned for obscene content.

The group released two albums, Chin Kpan and African Magnet. As all defunct groups go, they tried to go solo but didn’t have any hit songs.

Michael Aboh died in June 2022 in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Infinity

They were a gospel group that became popular after the release of their hit songs Olori Oko, Aye Ole and Only Praise in 2007.

They had only one album together before their crisis began due to the exit of Kehinde Akinbode, now known as K’ore.

The now-four-man-group tried to stay together after his exit, but it took a lot of work and is now defunct.

KC Presh

This group broke into the scene and gained popularity after they won the Star Quest TV show in 2005.

The duo, which coined their name from their first names- Kingsley and Precious, brought the hit songs “Shokori Bobo” and “National Cake“.

Presh would later say he walked away from the group because he did not get to do his style of music.

They had two albums together and will be remembered for a couple of hit songs, the hottest of which is Shokori Bobo.

While Kcee is still an active artiste giving us hits from Limpopo to ‘Cultural Praise, Presh, who claimed to have left the group to develop himself, has been away from the music business for a long time.

Maintain

You may be familiar with Olu Maintain, but Tolu Ogunniyi, alongside Big Bamo (Adebay Bammeke), were behind the awesome group known as ‘Maintain’.

The group, which began in the late 90s, made a couple of hit songs till 2005, when they split, including hit songs like ‘I Catch Cold’ and ‘Nibo La Wa Ngbe Lo’.

While Tolu concentrated on his banking job after the breakup, Olu Maintain continued making music and released hit tracks ‘Yahoozee’ and ‘Nawti’.

Junior and Pretty

Waltzing into our hearts with a super-detailed account of their hot-pursuit of Bolanle, Junior, and Pretty dominated the 90s music scene.

Bolanle was released in 1994 under the album ‘Tribute to Okechukwu’.

Their other songs include Bloody Civilian, Aiye, New Yam Festival, and Theresa, amongst a few others.

Junior died on the 2nd of February 2005 due to injuries sustained in a power bike accident.

On the other hand, Pretty is now the President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), founded by Christy Essien-Igbokwe and Sunny Okosun.

Twin-X

Taiwo(Tywo) and Kehinde (Keni) Akintoye were identical twin brothers that formed the Nigerian music group Twin-X.

Their debut began in 2000 when they met Big Bamo of XL House, the man best known for discovering another Ibadan-based boy band, Maintain.

The duo provided vocals for Maintain, who could only rap because they were recording their songs.

On May 27, 2001, their debut ‘Mother Mi’ was released; the music video featured Tony Tetuila, Uche Jombo, Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Music, Steph Nora Okere, ID Ogungbe, Kwamé, Jennifer Eliogu, and others paying tribute to their mothers.

They have both since been involved in other sectors of professional competencies and

although they remain active playing musicians, they are rarely seen on Nigerian television.

Skuki (Vava Voom and Peeshaun)

Skuki was another Afro hip hop duo of two brothers, Tumininu and Atewologun Laolu-Oguniyi. They are also known as Vavavoom (Tumininu) and Peeshaun (Atewologun).

Their debut single, Fire, brought them to the limelight and spent four months at the top of the Africa Edition of the Channel O Top 10 Chart and was number one for four weeks.

Their singles Stamina with Mo’Cheddah and Banger with DJ Zeez also helped them gain recognition and awards.

Tumuninu is now the founder of the YESSS Empowerment Platform and Voom Properties Marketing.

While Atewologun (Skuki Peeshaun) is a prolific relationship coach, motivational speaker and entrepreneur.

Artquake

Adegbite Adeniran (ADX) and Tomomewo Olakunle (Ice-K) made up the combo called Artquake.

The duo, which hails from Illorin, gained prominence in Nigeria’s music business in the late 1990s.

The Duo is famous for the dance song Alanta and managed to stay relevant with features on new artistes until some misunderstandings led to the duo splitting up in 2018.

The duo, which still retains the name Artquake alongside their names, have ventured into businesses while claiming to be performing artists.

Ice K is the CEO of ICE Empire Investments Ltd, a short-let apartment service and real estate provider.

Rooftop MC’s

The Rooftop MCs was a group formed by Adekunle Adeyoola, known professionally as Snatcha, in 2002.

Snatcha, who was a gospel rapper, teamed up with Olaitan Hughes, better known as Sokleva, and together they made a splash on the scene in 2002 with the song ‘Shock Therapy’ from the same-titled album released in 2003, four albums, including “Shock Therapy”,

They brought three other albums, “The 2nd First Impression”, “Minority Report,” and “Back At One”, and they also released several other singles.

Their singles- Lagimo ft Cobhams and Shock Therapy, were nominated for The Headies Award for Best Rap Single in 2008.

After several years, the band went on a break in 2010. During the break, Snatcha released a solo album, The Value of Nothing, in 2016.

However, the duo have returned and are still making music together.

Snatcha moved to the UK and recently married his colleague Nikki Laoye in March 2022; he is also a businessman.

SoKleva remains a rapper and is also an entrepreneur.

Kush

Kush was one of the most influential groups ever to come out of Nigeria. It comprised Lara George, TY Bello Emem O. Emma and Dapo Torimiro.

Together, the Gospel group with incredible vocal prowess gave us the hits ‘Let’s live together ‘Angels’ and ‘La La.

As years went by, the group grew apart, and they went on to do great things with their careers, with each member remaining relevant to date.

Emem birthed another Gospel legend in the person of One Management’s Provabs. At the same time, Lara George released some of the best albums Gospel music can boast of today, including “Ijoba Orun”.

TY Bello is still a singer with great albums to her credit and has a thriving career in photography, while Dapo ventured into music production.

The group signalled a return in 2016, but the reunion never happened.

Ego and Lagbaja

Ego Obaro and Lagbaja (Bisade Ologunde) were evergreen duos with different sounds and styles.

Ego Obaro, with her unique Vocals and Lagbaja, with his masked identity and saxophone skills, ruled the airwaves.

Together they gave us evergreen hits, including “Konko Below”, “Nothing for You”, and “Never Far Away”.

In 2007, Ego left Africano (Lagbaja’s band) to pursue a solo career. She later formed a band called Indigo.

After she left Lagbaja’s band, she collaborated with artists like Sunny Nneji, Djinee, Tosin Martins, Ayanbirin and Blaise, among others.

She has also performed with Weird MC, Aṣa, Cobhams Asuquo and Yinka Davies.

Ego Obaro significantly returned to our screens with her staring alongside Yomi Fash in Showmax’s telenovela series ‘Wura.’

Lagbaja, now 63, who was also a strong soloist, is still a performing act and appears occasionally to thrill fans with his melodious tunes.

Honourable Mention – Psquare

Also stemming from twin brothers, this duo is arguably one of the strongest and greatest Nigerian duos ever to do it.

Having been defunct and now back together, brothers Peter and Paul Okoye formed Psquare, bringing the sensation through the 2000s.

With back-to-back hits and break dancing, the twins birthed a new revolution of Afrobeat songs releasing hits including Bizzy Body, E no Easy, Beautiful Onyinye, Danger, Collabo, Chop my money, Personally and Bank Alert, to mention a few.

The duo also brought the most substantial foreign collaborations with big international players, including Rick Ross, T-pain and Akon, amongst many others.

In 2017, the brothers fell apart after Peter made some allegations against his twin, Paul and older brother and group manager, Jude, over threats to his life and his wife.

While both brothers went their separate way, they did not abandon music as they rode solo with new names, Rudeboy and Mr P.

Four years after they disbanded, the duo reconciled, embracing each other after many years of messy controversies that hurt their colleagues and fans alike.

The relief their reconciliation brought to the fans was unexpected as lots trooped to welcome the duo back.

Since their return, the brothers dropped a party banger, ‘Jaiye’, and promised to make more songs.

