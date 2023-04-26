Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police on Tuesday arraigned four persons, Eniola Adeniyi, Donatus Osabanumonu, Idorenyi Okon and Michael Rodolphe before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening Tiwa Savage’s life.

They were arraigned by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on three counts of conspiracy, intent to defraud and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Idowu Oshubure, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on or before 13 April 2023.

About a week ago, the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos, said it had arrested some persons concerning the alleged offence.

It gathered that the failed plot was allegedly planned by Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

Charges

The charge sheet partly read, “That you, Eniola Adeniyi, Donatus Osabanumonu, Idorenyi Okon, Michael Rodolphe, and others at large on or before April 13, 2023, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of Lagos, in this honourable court, with intent to commit the offence, fraudulently conspired among yourselves to conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, to the annoyance of one Tiwa Savage and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, on the date above within the same court jurisdiction, with intent to defraud, did fraudulently sent messages to one Tiwa Savage through phone no 09061665942 which caused her reasonable apprehension of threat to her life, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 14(3) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Olatunbosun, after going through their case file and the consent of the prosecutor who did not object to bail, granted the suspects bail in the sum of N300,000 with one responsible surety each in like sum.

Mr Olatunbosun adjourned the case to 31 May 2013 for mention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

