Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Smallz, Manolo Spanky, Hypeman Somadina, Queen of Mic and Stie Majik will thrill guests at the 2023 Spotlight Concert and Awards on Saturday at Landmark Events Centre, Lagos.

The Spotlight Concert and Awards is an annual music and culture platform to celebrate, support and encourage up-and-coming and fast-rising Nigerian artistes.

Head of Asanbe Music and show organiser, Olumide Asanbe, said, The Spotlight Concert and Awards were birthed to engage the Nigerian youths who are into music and give them hope to become stars like the celebrities they look up to.

The show, he said, will give them something to look forward to and keep them away from crime.

Debuting in 2020, Spotlight Concert and Awards have offered its platform to over 600 next-generation artistes to showcase their talents.

READ ALSO:

Notable artistes like Mohbad, Rexxie, Idowest and Asake have been featured in the show’s previous editions.

With the theme: ‘Let Your Music Shine’, The organisers say Spotlight Concert and Awards 2023 will herald the birth of the best three fast-rising artistes in Nigeria after receiving over 5,000 entries.

The winner of this year’s edition would go home with an N2m record deal, an N500,000 cash prize and an award.

The first runner-up wins a N1 million record deal, N250,000 and an award plaque, while the second runner-up will get the N250,000 cash prize and an award plaque.

Sponsored by Campari and endorsed by Horus Music, Aller Aqua, Pepsi, LASAA, TVC, Max FM, 69 Studios and Lagoscolour Entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

