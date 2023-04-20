Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Barely two years after he broke into the mainstream Nigerian music industry, controversial Afrobeats singer Habeeb Okikiola, famously known as Portable, has gained a reputation for always getting into trouble.

From getting into fights and threatening his industry colleagues to getting summoned by the police, Portable always has something about him that makes the headlines.

He recently openly resisted arrest by the police after failing to honour their summon while claiming he was a baboon in the zoo.

In January, Dr Zeh, as he is also referred, called out his fiancee, Keji, on allegations of infidelity.

The controversial singer alleged that Ms Keji, whom he got engaged to in November 2022, is double dating even as they are planning their wedding.

In an Instagram post, Portable accused her of living a fake life.

She also shared screengrabs of chats between Ms Keji and her alleged lover, whose contact she saved as Bestie Me.

Softer side

However, beyond all the tough guy act, the ‘Apostoli’ singer occasionally allows his softer side creeps out.

And the person who makes Portable all mushy is his first wife, Bewaji Ewatomi.

As she marked her birthday on Wednesday, Portable pulled all the stops to make the day memorable.

A clip on his Instagram page shows the couple decked in matching outfits while the singer showered gifts on his first wife, whom he calls Mama Zeh.

On a table were several cakes and a money bouquet while a trumpeter accompanied by talking drums provided music.

“Mama Zeh. Woman of life,” he captioned the clip.

Earlier, he posted a photo of Ewatomi with the caption, “Mama ZEH Queen ZAzuu, Congratulations honey! You have circled the Sun again, and it’s your Birthday! I wish you the best and a seven-course dinner tonight.

“Now and then, someone comes into your life, and they turn it upside down in a good way, and you are that someone for me! You are my life, and I wish you a pleased birthday.” My precious wife……Mama zeh.”

Portable’s women

It is not the first time the singer expressed his undying love for his first wife.

Even though he accused Ms Keji of infidelity in January, he praised Ms Ewatomi.

The singer posted photos and a video of himself with Bewaji being all lovey-dovey.

“ZAzuu Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes doesn’t mean you are poor … Remember you have a family to feed, not a community to impress IKA Family Zeh Vila. @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Kinimah Queen Mama Zeh. Real woman from day one,” he captioned the video.

On his Instagram Stories, he also posted a photo of himself and Bewaji. He captioned it, “Respect who respect you. Zazuu Queen. My tomorrow.”

In May 2022, Portable, who also goes by Dr Zeh, posted a video on Instagram where he bragged that he would have up to 12 wives before he clocks 40.

The 27-year-old controversial musician boasted that he has six wives despite being below 30.

“I never reach 30; I don get six wives and plenty of children. Before I reach 40, my homemakers would be up to a dozen (12). I am not 30, and I already have six. I want to inform you so you would be aware,” he said in English and Pidgin.

In reality, Portable has four kids from three women.

