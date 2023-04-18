Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

One year after the loss of Osinachi, it appears Nigerians have moved on.

On 8th April 2022, famous Nigerian Gospel artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu died at a hospital in Abuja.

Osinachi, as she was fondly called, gained popularity for her vocal rendition of ‘Ekueme’, a 2016 song by Prospa Ochimana.

Her death was greeted with the usual outcry but with more intensity as the victim was considered a high-profile individual.

Among those who aired strong opinions about the questionable demise of the beloved singer were Sinach, Dunsin Oyekan, Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, Lara George and many others.

The first indication that Osinachi may have been a victim of domestic abuse came when her colleague, Frank Edwards, alleged that the late singer’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, regularly brutalised her before she died.

Mr Edwards made the remarks in an Instagram live video. According to him, on several occasions, the late Osinachi’s husband was in the habit of publicly insulting his wife, and he abused her on several occasions.

Recounting an encounter with the singer, he said, “One time in a studio, this man slapped her just because she wanted to record the song in Igbo against his will. She does not do anything on her own.”

“She would say, please beg my husband. She was at his mercy. I didn’t know the intensity of what she was going through; I didn’t know how somebody would be jealous of their wife or claim to love.”

Mr Edwards also alleged that the late singer’s husband was controlling and would take the money she made from events.

Denial, litigation

Following her untimely demise, the Attorney-General of the Federation filed 23-count charges against Mr Nwachukwu.

He was charged under Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with death.

Mr Nwachukwu, however, said his wife died from lung cancer. Contrary to public opinion, he also claimed that he never hit his late wife.

The father-of-four said this statement while being escorted to the courtroom in Abuja High Court for arraignment.

He said: “Let me tell the whole world, I have suffered a lot. I have been abandoned. What killed my wife was cancer of the lungs; I didn’t hit my wife. Cancer of the lungs killed my wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, so I’m suffering for what I do not know”!

One year after her tragic demise, the trial of Mr Nwachukwu is still before Justice Njideka Nwosu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, Abuja. At the same time, Mr Nwachukwu is still remanded in Kuje prison.

In October 2022, two employees of the late gospel singer, Adetunji Moses, her former personal assistant and Blessing Iyamabe, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja that her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, verbally and physically abused her.

A neighbour of the late gospel singer Osinachi also told the Court that the singer, on several occasions, begged her not to report her husband’s abuse.

The last hearing was in January when more aides of the late singer who worked closely with Osinachi and an Investigative Police Officer, IPO, testified before the court.

The next hearing comes up on the 2nd of May, where Mr Nwachukwu is expected to open his defence.

Outcry vs quietude

One year after her demise, the world, especially her colleagues in the ministry, appear to have moved on.

In the days and weeks that followed her demise, the Nigerian religious and marriage atmosphere was rife with hot takes about domestic violence.

For the first time, it seemed like the preachers were beginning to favour divorce or separation in cases of domestic abuse as against the ‘indoctrinated’ ‘For Better For Worse’ mantra that guides Christian marriages.

Gospel Singer Dunsin Oyekan advised Christians to speak up when going through abuse.

Reacting to the late Osinachi’s demise, Mr Oyekan wrote, “We must all learn not to keep things that we are passing through away from people who can help. Friends, please speak up! It is well.”

Zona Strings made a reel of himself painting the songstress using a belt, symbolising domestic violence.

Her funeral was emotionally charged with tributes from her industry colleagues.

However, on the anniversary of her demise, the tributes dried up. Except for a few fans on social media, Osinachi has been forgotten, except for the occasional hearings in court.

The quietness was such that one of her famous colleagues hosted a concert on the weekend of the anniversary of her death without as much as a tribute.

Osinachi

Osinachi was the twin sister of the famous singer Amarachi Eze. She was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

She also featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

Osinachi, whose Husband and four children survive, released her last song, ‘Ikem (God of Power)’ in November 2021.

Her twin Amarachi Eze in an appreciation post on her official Facebook page revealed that Pastor Paul and Becky Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre awarded her four kids a scholarship.

Ms Eze also said the cleric promised to assist with their welfare up to the university level.

