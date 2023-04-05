Controversial singer and Zazu crooner Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, has released a music single that chronicles his 72-hour detention and a brief stay at the Ilaro correctional centre all in Ogun State.

An Ogun State Magistrate court in Ifo, Ifo local government area, granted the famous singer bail on Monday.

The singer, who appears to thrive on controversies, was arraigned after his arrest by operatives of the state police command last Friday and brought before the court with a five-count charge of assault and stealing.

Portable’s single titled Federal Government Property (FGP) hit social media on Monday. The singer, who has always described himself as federal government property, dropped the song shortly after his release from detention.

In the song, Portable repeatedly says, “After God, the government is most powerful. If you offend me, I will report you to the police. I was taken to prison custody but not dressed as a prisoner. Please leave me alone, and I am not a prisoner.”

People in the know say the single is a leaked track of his forthcoming album.

Bail conditions

Delivering his ruling on the bail application made by his counsel, Adodo Destiny, the presiding magistrate admitted the accused to bail on N300,000 with two sureties in the like sum in the case which bordered on stealing.

In the other case, which bordered on assault, the court granted the accused bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Portable attended a court session at Ifo, in the Ifo local government area of the state, from where he was whisked to the Ilaro correctional centre while waiting for the perfection of his bail condition.

After the judge ruled, it took Portable’s lawyers about four hours to perfect his bail condition.

A source at the centre hinted PREMIUM TIMES the police brought Portable into the facility at 2:50 p.m. and he was released around 6:00 p.m. after they presented his bail bond.

The cases were, however, adjourned till the 26th of April for the commencement of trial.

