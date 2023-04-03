On Saturday, veteran singer Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy (Area Fada), revealed surprising details of his prostrate cancer battle.

Prostate cancer is common in males, and experts say it is highly treatable in the early stages. It begins in the prostate gland, which sits between the penis and the bladder. Experts do not know what causes it but say the risk increases with age.

The 72-year-old singer on his Instagram page shared a video of himself in a hospital bed compiled alongside videos of him being wheeled out of the theatre after a successful surgery for prostate cancer.

Charly Boy, who disclosed he had been battling the ailment for over ten days, is the third Nigerian celebrity to go public with a prostate cancer diagnosis in recent times.

Others are veteran actors Sadiq Daba, who died in March 2021 and Ola Omonitan, a.k.a Ajimajasan, who died in October 2018 after years of bouts with prostate cancer.

“I have fought one too many battles in my short life. Most of the time, I win. Prostate cancer cannot cripple love nor shatter hope; it cannot conquer dis spirit. Abegi make una help me. Thank God for giving me yet another chance.”

Addressing his fans and the public, the musician cum activist narrated more about his ordeal, giving gratitude to God and his supporters.

“Today, I am being discharged from the hospital; I am happy doing this video; in my life, I have fought so many battles, and I have won so many battles, but for the past ten days, I have been battling with something very very huge, but as God would have it, he saved my life, and I beat that succour.”

“No be small thing o, no be as una see me now dey shine, you go see the videos when you see me you go know say na from the jaws of death, wey I comot from. The thing wey dey kill many people, e no kill me Charly Boy.

And I want to thank God, and I want to thank my cousins who gave me great support; you guys are the best; I want to thank my friends and my well-wishers for standing by me in the biggest fight ever that I have had in my life,’’( sic).

Gratitude

Giving a special thanks to his doctor who cared for him, Charly Boy introduced his doctor Kingsley Ekwueme, a professor at Wrexham Glyndŵr University in the UK, to his fans. Mr Ekwueme is a consultant urologist and robotic surgeon specialising in managing urinary tract pathology.

Charly Boy revealed he was treated in Nigeria and ended his video on a high upbeat note, stating he has a new lease on life.

Charly Boy, whom Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State appointed to a committee to address Biafra agitation in April 2022, played a lead role in ‘Money Miss Road’, Obi Emelonye’s latest action-comedy.

