Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana has taken a swipe at the electoral process that defined the recently concluded general elections.

In a song titled ‘Yakubu’, the rapper took daring shots at the establishments and individuals who anchored the general elections, which produced the candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, as president-elect.

The song not only parodies the electoral process, but it also questions the budget spent on the elections, and it also points fingers at the personalities involved while taking snide shots at the ruling party.

Yakubu

Mr Yakubu is a not-so-popular street term used to describe someone who is fraudulent. Falz employs this metaphor to address the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

In that context, Falz sings; Mr Yakubu, e ma ‘n se bi fraudster (you act like a fraudster). You don’t want to prosper. Come and collect Oscar.

Three hundred billion to gba lowjob ki le fi se na sir? A ti fi je Mossa. (The 300 billion you collected from the government, what did you use it to do, sir? We have used it to eat Mossa.)

He also referred to the #EndSARS protests and the resulting Lekki shootings, which many have said gave rise to more youths’ participation in Nigerian politics.

Other references to the Nigerian political scene were the wheeling in of a judge, a veiled reference to the recent news of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, disguising in a wheelchair which turned out to be false.

He also depicted the logo of the ruling party but with a gun instead of its symbol, broom.

The video, which was portrayed in a tribunal setting, also parodies a sleeping policeman and cutlass-wielding thugs, two factors which defined the governorship elections in Lagos State.

Falz

It is not the first time Falz will make a song about a trending socio-political issue. From ‘This is Nigeria’, which earned him mentions on global stages, to ‘O Wa’ featuring Tekno, Falz has been seen as a voice.

He also was featured alongside MI Abaga on Dark Poet’s ‘Ripple Effects’, a graphic depiction of the effects of police brutality.

A strong voice for the #EndSARS protests, Falz has never been shy to air his opinion about national issues.

He recently accused the INEC Chairman of spending the money budgeted for the elections to carry out a ‘selection’ process.

He further stated that the money could have been used for infrastructure.

“Make we no forget to say over 300 BILLION Naira wey fit build beta infrastructure, Mr Yakubu use am conduct selection,” he tweeted.

