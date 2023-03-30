Spotify on Thursday unveiled an exclusive trailer to herald Davido’s forthcoming album, Timeless.

The trailer, which features the African superstar on the set of a TV interview, comes as fans anticipate the Afrobeats star’s fourth studio album, which was announced for release on 31st March.

It will be Davido’s first sonic offering following a five-month-long public hiatus and his first album since 2020’s ‘A Better Time’.

Released via Spotify’s social channels, the trailer sees Davido answering questions about his new album, describing it simply in one word; Timeless.

Nearby, a teleprompter rolls out the album’s much-anticipated tracklist – and collaborations.

Davido’s team describes Timeless as “a body of work beyond fashion and trends. It’s an authentic body of work that remains true to Davido’s core as an artist, using his music to bring joy to his fans worldwide. The songs you hear today will be as relevant tomorrow, so it’s TIMELESS.”

Star-studded Tracklist

The album is slated to feature 17 tracks, including the previously released Champion Sound with Amapiano ambassador Focalistic.

It also boasts a roll-call of established international and emerging local artists, keeping with Davido’s decade-spanning reputation as a connector and c collaborator in Afrobeats and global music.

They include UK Grime legend Skepta, dancehall king Dexta Daps, Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian hitmaker Asake.

Davido also uses the album to shine the spotlight on emerging talent like Nigerian singers Logos olori and Fave, as well as the exciting Nigerian folk band, The Cavemen and digital content creator, Morravey.

The trailer follows the Spotify-exclusive Timeless Afro, a playlist featuring the most traditional Afrobeat songs as curated by Davido.

These initiatives support the singer’s return to the public eye and are in keeping with Spotify’s long-running mission to support African music and its creators.

Regarding the trailer, Spotify’s Artist and Labels Partnerships Manager for West Africa, Victor Okpala, said the release is a much anticipated moment for one of African music’s biggest ambassadors of the digital era.

Below is the full Timeless tracklist as revealed by the Spotify exclusive trailer:

Over Dem

Feel

In The Garden featuring Morravey

Godfather

Unavailable featuring Musa Keys

BOP featuring Dexta Daps

E Pain Me

Away

Precision

Kante featuring Fave

Na Money featuring The Cavemen and Angelique Kidjo

U (Juju) featuring Skepta

No Competition featuring Asake

Picasso featuring Logos Olori

For The Road

LCND

Champion Sound featuring Focalistic

Watch the Spotify exclusive tracklist reveal for Davido’s Timeless here

