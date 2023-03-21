Nigerian music star Davido on Tuesday broke his four-month social media hiatus, which began in October 2022, when his son, Ifeanyi, died.

The 30-year-old has been in seclusion from the public all the while.

In an Instagram post, Davido shared a video snippet of himself in a scene trying to find a way out of a tropical area.

Voicing over, he introduced the new album saying there is a time for everything and that he is grounded by timeless love.

His caption read, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence.

“Thank you to everyone for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all.”

The 30-year-old singer also announced the release date for his fourth album, ‘Timeless.’

“Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless was once new. It’s time for something new. My next album TIMELESS is here, on March 31st.”

Before his appearance on social media, Davido had only been spotted in public twice.

READ ALSO: Fans jubilate as Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

First at his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as Osun State Governor in November 2022 and December 2022, when he made history as the first Nigerian artiste to perform on a FIFA World Cup stage.

Davido’s previous albums are ‘A Better Time’ (2020), ‘A Good Time’ (2019) and his debut ‘Omo Baba Olowo'( 2012).

The yet-to-be-released album is available for pre-order on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

