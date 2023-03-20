Controversies continue to trail Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election as Lagos state governor in the early hours of Monday.

INEC’s Returning officer Adenike Oladiji, who announced the result, said Mr Sanwo-Olu secured 762,134 votes against his primary challengers Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP, who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP, who got 312,329 votes.

Days before the election, there were reports of voter Intimidation, hate speech, and tribal propaganda allegedly from the APC party.

During election day, Saturday, videos of political thugs moving around areas in Lagos and threatening voters who would not vote for the APC governorship candidate went viral.

Reacting to the news of Mr Sanwo-Olu’s victory, Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz, replied to the Governor-elect’s victory tweet on Monday, describing the process as a deceitful win.

“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves,” he wrote.

Boiling outrage

Following several rounds of video evidence of electoral violence from thuggery and voter intimidation, other celebrities have condemned the electoral process they witnessed.

Addressing the use of electoral thugs, comic actor Ime Bishop popularly known as Okon of Lagos wrote on his Instagram page.

“Election thugs, go take some rest and chew some nuts thrown. Across the country, you did a good job today. That was quite a show. You will be kept poor, miserable and poorer… beggars who can’t be choosers. Not a treatment you deserve but one you choose.”

“Anyways, that is the ideal point you are intentionally going to be placed to be ready and work fit ahead of your next call. I hope you’re proud of yourselves. See you in 4 years!”

On another Instagram post, the 39-year-old actor also warned the government to heed the repercussions of the brewing as the tolerance of the citizens.

“The Government of Nigeria, stakeholder agencies in the elections, corrupt and oppressive career politicians and their allies, I hope you know this.”

Iyabo Ojo calls out Koko Zaria

In related news, Iyabo Ojo, in a now-deleted post, called out Koko Zaria over a position he made putting a collage of pictures of Yoruba people he tagged ‘Omo Ale’ allegedly because they do not support their candidate.

Koko Zaria has been one of MC Oluomo ‘s aides at the Parks and Garages Management Agency right from the NURTW days.

Although Koko Zaria has deleted the post, the pictures were those of Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni, Falz, Mogaji, Arise presenter- Oseni Rufai, Dele Farotimi, Adebanjo, Bode George and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Iyabo Ojo called on the Nigerian Police to see whatever Koko Zaria posted on his page as threats to their lives, including former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He called all those who didn’t support his party bastards

They used to be great friends, but politics drew them apart.

She called the attention of the Nigerian police to the post and told them to hold him accountable if anything happened to anyone on the list.

