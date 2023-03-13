Aside from losing her first Oscar nomination in the ‘Best Original Song’ category to Naatu Naatu”, the soundtrack of Bollywood blockbuster ‘RRR’, Tems‘ dramatic outfit has seen her trend in nearly 24 hours.

The outfit was a flowing white tulle gown designed by Ukrainian-born, LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of Lever Couture.

In addition to its avant-grande structure, the dress had a headpiece surrounding the “Essence” singer’s head and shoulders.

However, many users quickly pointed out that the Grammy winner took the famous saying, “Go big or go home,” too far with her outfit. The gown, especially the headpiece, was credited to “steal the show”.

According to a video clip, a woman behind Tems was noticed struggling to see what was happening on the stage. The elaborate outfit also blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s academy Awards because the singer occupied the middle seat in the row.

This was said to be caused by the size of the headpiece, which obstructed her view. Additionally, a picture showing a man who sat beside Tems depicts him to be uncomfortable as a part of the headpiece was in his direction.

Although a few people such as DJ Switch, have labelled ism’s appearance as beautiful, risk-taking and elegant, other Twitter users say the singer is insensitive for blocking the view of people behind her.

A Twitter user, _AsiwajuLerry, wrote, “Let us put sentiments aside. Wetin Tems do the people behind her no good at all.”

Another user, The Mahleek, added, Interviewer: What’s your highlight of tonight’s Oscars?” The man behind Tems: “I couldn’t see anything; Tems stole the show.”

Tems also generated international buzz with American writer Jarrett Bellini writing, “Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud.”

Following the backlash the singer is receiving, a few Nigerians have tagged the criticisms as a racial attack.

The Oluwabukunmi wrote: “Tems is in her first racially motivated Hollywood drama. Yeah, she’s doing very well.”

Meanwhile, a section of users apportioned the blame to her stylists, who could have opted for a more functional dress after the red carpet.

