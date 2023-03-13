International music sensation Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, on Sunday, lost in her category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Also known as The Oscars, in January, Tems was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

She was nominated alongside Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, who all contributed to the song.

Other nominees in the category include ‘Applause’ (Diane Warren), ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop), ‘Naatu Naatu’ (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose), as well as ‘This Is A Life’ (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Tems was nominated for her contribution as a songwriter for Rihanna ‘Lift Me’, the soundtrack for Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

‘Naatu Naatu’

Naatu Naatu” won the Academy Award for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 2023 Oscars.

The song is from the Indian blockbuster ‘RRR’. It was written by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose.

In January, the song made history when it won a Golden Globe for ‘Best Original Song’, a first for India. The same month, it won the Critics’ Choice award for the best song.

Accepting the Oscar award, composer MM Keeravani described the song as “the pride of every Indian”.

The win follows the electrifying performance of the RRR tune, where singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought profound Tollywood energy to the 2023 Oscars.

Tems

Barely three months into the year, Tems has been scoring wins. The songstress is currently the toast of the global music community.

In February, Tems made history at the 65th edition of the awards as she beat top acts to bag her first grammy award.

The award also made her the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award.

She won in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category as a featured artiste on American rapper- Future’s single ‘Wait For U’ and Best Rap Song for the same single.

Before her Oscar nomination, in a video circulating on social media platforms, American rapper Snoop Dog had reached out to Tems for music collaboration.

While asking her to reach out, he claimed his whole family has been dancing to her music and that he would like to work on a music collaboration together with her.

Another rapper, DJ Khaleed, also praised the singer in a video where he said that he was looking forward to a collaboration with her.

Also in February, Tems, alongside other Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Rema, delivered a first-of-its-kind Afrobeats-themed performance at the National Basketball Association (NBA) Halftime show held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

BEST PICTURE

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“Navalny”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Women Talking,” screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Score – “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

Best Original Song – “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose

Cinematography – “All Quiet On The Western Front,” James Friend

Visual Effects – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Sound – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Film Editing – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Production Design – “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Costume Design – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter

Makeup and Hairstyling – “The Whale”

Documentary Short Film – “The Elephant Whisperers”

Short Film, Live Action – “An Irish Goodbye”

Short Film, Animated – “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

