Following the call out by Nigerians who accused him of political apathy, Grammy winner Burna Boy has explained his stance.

Last weekend, as the presidential and federal houses of assembly elections, were held, a Twitter user, @DukeDarls, sparked the conversation when he accused Burna Boy and other artists of making money off freedom-fighting songs motivating Nigeria to vote.

He wrote, “Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide & Davido, I don’t ever wanna hear any freedom fighting patriotic songs from you after the election. Most especially, you Burna, you’ve built a house on the hill of freedom fighting musi; you all should forever shut up & sing the normal Nyansh & women song.”

The singer has, however, explained the reason behind his silence. Taking to his Instagram stories, Burna Boy said that his decision to be aloof stems from having no preferred candidate in the election.

“I dunno why it’s such a big deal to some Nigerians that I’ve not been vocal about the elections,” he said.

The ‘Last Last’ singer further explained that he doesn’t have a candidate he believes in. As a result, he said, he has never supported any political party or candidate because he doesn’t want to make people vote, and they blame him when the candidate fails to deliver.

“That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins,” he added.

Unlike Burna Boy, his colleague, Falz the Bad Guy, was at the polling unit to exercise his voting rights.

According to reports, Falz was attacked by political thugs at his polling unit in Lagos.

A social media post by a user called Bello claimed that the singer was attacked, and his phone stolen.

Like EndSars

It is not the first time Burna Boy will be accused of showing apathy towards the plight of Nigerians.

During the #EndSARS protests of 2020, the singer was accused of not lending his voice to the cause.

However, days later, the musician announced that he had established a relief fund, ProjectProtectng, for victims of police brutality nationwide.

He also announced that American hip-hop star, P Diddy, had made the first donation to the relief fund.

Additionally, Burna Boy also shared photos of #EndSARS billboards across Nigeria, which he financed.

Reactions

From those who said he is right to stay away from politics to those who vowed never to stream his songs going forward, reactions have trailed the singer’s post.

Burna Boy isn’t wrong. Most of these artists are staying clear off politics because politicians can’t be trusted, if they support a candidate & things go downhill, people will drag them into oblivion. The politicians will be walking freely while the artists suffer the backlashes. — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) February 27, 2023

After This election we ain't streaming burna boy song again na only Falz song we go stream who is with me? NYSC North central INEC chairman PDP and LP pic.twitter.com/2DtjRZ8ajA — King Rational Chiwendu (@Kingrational16) February 26, 2023

Fake activist. He wouldn’t endorse any candidate but he wants people to come out and vote. If everyone doesn’t endorse any candidate, who will now rule the country — Mikael C Bernard (@MikaelCBernard) February 27, 2023

He nv said he's an activist and I Don't know y u are pained that he didn't endorse anybody, davido,wiz,baddo and so many celebs even seun kuti didn't endorse anybody y is burna boy own paining u even fela didn't endorse any politician in his lifetime. — jiggy (@eastsigngod) February 27, 2023

