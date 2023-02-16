Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will headline the world’s biggest sporting event, the 2023 National Basketball Association (NBA) halftime show, with Afrobeats-themed performances.

As of 2022, there were 19 Nigerians in the NBA, but this would be the first time any Nigerian artiste would perform at the NBA halftime Show.

The incredible line-up of three Nigerian superstars drew the attention of Afrobeats lovers.

Leading one of the Allstars teams (Team Giannis) is Greek-NIgerian -Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo (Adetokunbo), popularly known as Giannis, “the greek freak’’ and in reserve is American- Nigerian Basketball player Edrice Femi “Bam” Adebayo.

Before their performances, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits while actor Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.

NBA All-Star Weekend

Halftime in basketball is between the NBA’s second and third quarters. It is a 15-minute break for teams and players to return to the locker room to rest and strategise.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, celebrity artistes are invited to perform at halftime. Performances during the Halftime show over the past 71 years have consisted of the best musical superstars or creative troupes on the world stage, making it one of the biggest musical shows during a sports game after the Superbowl halftime show.

The NBA All-stars Halftime show happens during the all-stars game every February.

After the performance, the NBA family will honour LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to hold on Sunday, 19th February, and will start at 2:30 AM (Nigerian time) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT.

