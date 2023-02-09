Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss unveiled his new label ‘Spotlite records’ over the weekend.

Bliss, known for hit singles, including ‘Too faithful’, ‘Daddy wey dey pamper’, and the recent Top charting single “Miracle no Dey tire Jesus”, is based in Abuja.

Speaking on his vision for the new record label, he said, “The vision of this label is to saturate the earth with the word of God through music.

“We are positioned to see the name of Jesus lifted in every place and his kingdom established here on earth,” he added.

He explained that the new record label intends to create gospel content and educate a large audience.

“We understand music is a language that cuts across ages, people and places, and we are riding on this core mantra to create contents that will edify, entertain and educate.”

The press conference for the record label unveiling held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja and had in attendance the other label executives, Tunde Praise and Evidence Samuel.

New Signees

The label’s new signees are Chizie, Festizie, Doris Joseph and Grace Lokwa of the Kumama fame from the Republic of Congo.

Chizie is a songwriter and singer. Before his signing, he had released his ‘No other name’, which has garnered over 50,000 streams on Spotify.

He is also on the new blazing single with Moses Blizz and Festize, “Miracle no dey tire Jesus”.

Festizie is a fast-rising gospel artist who has come a long way with his inspiring songs; he is an award-winning songwriter, recording artist and producer.

Festizie is a member of Loveworld, a team of talented young singers with the likes of Moses bliss and others. He is also a member of The Engraved Music crew (TEMs)

Doris Joseph is a worship leader; she released a single titled “Gbadu“ and another, the ‘blood song’.

Grace Lokwa is a Congolese gospel singer and worshiper. He was the composer/writer of the hit single “Kumama Papa eh”, which means “Yahweh be praised”.

The artistes expressed their gratitude to minister Moses Bliss for the opportunity to be a blessing to the body of Christ and the world at large.

Fellow executive Tunde Praise urged the public to brace for good music.

He said, “if you think you have heard enough good music, wait for more as the newly signed creatives are set to churn out sounds that will blow your mind.”

Bliss has shared the stage with famous gospel artistes, including Sinach, Pastor Tye Tribbett, Samsong, Mercy Blessed (Nee Chimwo), Sonnie Badu, Buchi, Minister Tim Godfrey, and Joe Praise, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

