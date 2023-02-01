Afrobeats singer Yemi Alade has concluded plans to release the visuals of ‘Pounds and Dollars’.

The single featuring Penthauze rapper Phyno was one of the hit songs from her highly successful ‘African Baddie’ EP released late last year.

The video, shot by renowned music director Clarence Peters, will be released on all platforms Thursday.

The hit stemmed from her third EP and was tagged a prayer song by many because of Yemi’s lyrics which harped on the importance of hard work and prayers.

On the track, the songstress sang, “What’s gonna be is gonna be, my mama says, do the necessary and get down on your knees. What’s gon be is gon be, pray every day, do the necessary, your hustle go pay”.

In December, a visualiser was dropped to whet the appetite of fans who took to social media to express their expectations for a video of the song.

The visualiser currently has over 479,000 views and 3000 likes.

On social media platforms, many also spoke about how the artist is talented at dropping hits.

Although the single from the acclaimed “International African Baddie” did not pop the charts, it did well on local Nigerian charts.

With its entry into the YouTube charts, the single has made it to the top 100.

