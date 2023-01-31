For fans of African music on Spotify, 2023 promises another roll call of outstanding artistes ready to break through to fame and mainstream streaming success.

On Tuesday, music streaming platform Spotify released its list of emerging African acts to watch.

If anything, African music has consistently unfurled waves of new, fresh talent every year who have propelled the global interest in Afrobeats, Amapiano and its many other sub-genres.

2022 was a breakout year for musicians like Buju, Costa Titch and Asake, whose success propelled them into wrapped top lists at the end of 2022.

While those talents took their voices to the main stage, a slew of rising stars laid the groundwork for their breakout year.

Some of these musicians, Spotify say, are primed to release their best music in the coming months. Others have enjoyed early success on Spotify and show many indications of even greater success. Others are relatively new elements, developing new takes on familiar sounds that harken towards significant shifts in popular music.

Hailing from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda with a wide array of styles, cultures and perspectives, these artists are, according to Spotify data, the ones to watch in 2023.

KHAID

At 17, Khaid is a Gen Z starboy in every sense. His debut, With You, was an instant darling, evoking a syrupy teenage love story at its crescendo. As part of a generation of artists first discovered on social media, Khaid’s songs resonate with a core online audience, inspiring many viral challenges. His Afrobeats inspirations come to the fore on songs like Akpako, but Khaid also shows his emo-trap side on Ski, a fave among young Nigerians in 2022.

TEMPOE

Known for his producer tag, MAD!, the young producer is behind some of Afrobeats’ biggest songs. A long-term friendship with CKay birthed the global smash Love, Nwantiti, now certified double platinum in the United States. 2022 showcased a new pace to Tempoe’s hit churning powers; he produced Joeboy’s viral hit, Alcohol and performed in Soweto, the global sensation by Spotify RADAR alumnus, Victony. With over a hundred million Spotify streams under his name, Tempoe is primed to deliver more hits this year.

POCO LEE

First introduced to fans for his dance skills, Poco Lee has since applied his skill set to crafting some of the biggest street pop hits of 2022. Poco Lee has built a massive fanbase by backing some of the most attractive emerging talent – including Bella Shmurda and HotKid. Whether it’s his ear for a future hit or his ability to put the right creatives in the same space, Poco Lee has blessed hit records like Otilo and YARD. Wherever Afrobeats goes this year, you’ll find Poco Lee cooking nearby.

BAYANNI

Bayanni has hit 2023 running. The newest artiste from Mavin, the house that produced Rema & Ayra Starr, introduced himself with an eponymous four-track EP in September 2022. Ta Ta Ta has risen on the shoulders of a viral social media challenge to become almost inescapable. And it has not stopped there, finding its way into the dressing rooms of Manchester City, where Algerian footballer Riyad Mahrez chose the song to celebrate a stellar performance.

BRUME

With just one release under his name, Brume is still a mysterious entity to some. His song, Workaholic, isn’t. Released in 2021, the unassuming hustler’s anthem extols the virtues of perseverance and hard work as the young singer pursues his holy grail. Brume first drew attention with occasional freestyles on social media before Workaholic, and as 2023 kicks off, ears are perked for what new music Brume has to offer.

YKB

Formerly known as YusufKanbai, YKB is an eclectic artiste on many Ones to Watch lists. He’s released several cult favourites over the years and built a steady community while winning The One, a competition by online publisher Clout Nigeria. YKB levelled up with 2021’s Before I Blow, spinning fan favourites like Practice Patience and Oshofree. He’s converted even more fans with 2022’s San Siro, a football-themed love story that has many convinced it’s YKB time.

KAESTYLE

Kaestyle boasts a particular skill with words and narratives that, aligned with soothing melodies, has eased him into the libraries of many music fans. The singer‘s debut EP, Kae’s Study, shows his ability to play in different lanes, offering drill on Moving Mad and some groovy Afropop on Blessings. His collaboration with Victony, True Love, is an early fan pick, and fans will be eager to stream more easy hits from Kaestyle.

Here below is the list of other emerging artists on the continent.

GHANA EMERGING MUSICIANS

REGGIE

SNYPA

MELLISSA

BEEZTRAP KOTM

SAMSNEY

KENYA, TANZANIA & UGANDA, EMERGING MUSICIANS

WANAVOKALI

KINOTI

MISEE BILLIONS

NJERI

ANJELLA

KILLY

PHINA

V-BE

LIAM VOICE

AXON

SOUTH AFRICA EMERGING ARTISTES

PABI COOPER

BOONTLE RSA

UNCLE WAFFLES

NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER

YOUNG STUNNA

JAY JODY

BLUE TAPE

KHANYISA

LWAH NDLUNKULU

WILL LINLEY

DROOMSINDROOM

OFFICIXL RSA

