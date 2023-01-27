Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed that he came down with kidney failure due to his ignorance and carelessness.

Eedris went public with the kidney ailment in July 2022, and a month later, the singer successfully underwent a kidney transplant.

In his first single post-kidney transplant, released on Wednesday, the outspoken artiste rapped about neglecting his health and failing to attend regular medical checkups.

Titled ‘Thank You’, the song is an appreciation to his wife of 20 years, Yetunde, who was his kidney donor.

Eedris wedded his wife in 2003; they have three children together.

‘Thank You’

Narrating his experience in the song, the lyricist said that at first, it was fear and anxiety when he was told his kidney had failed him.

“I felt like my body had betrayed me. But I knew that I took it for granted. Because I wasn’t going for regular checkups. With ignorance and carelessness, I messed up. Then I started thinking about my children and the thought of my beautiful, loving wifey,” he sings.

The ‘Player Meji’ crooner said that his wife encouraged him to focus on dialysis and to seek God’s mercy. She also reached out to a couple of her good friends who had been through the same kidney problems.

This led them to St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, where they were guided through the process.

The chorus of the song goes, “I will always love Sekinat. Iyawo mi, thank you. You gave me a kidney so I could live. I will always love Sekina. Iyawo mi, thank you. You buried a part of you inside me. I will always love you, Sekinat Yetunde”.

He also appreciated the personalities who supported him during that period.

They include aviation mogul Allen Onyeama, Emoney, Chinedu Anyanwu, John Essien, Clement Agba, Comrade Shehu Sani, Keke Ogungbe, Dede Mabiaku, Ayo Animashaun, Raymond Dkpesi, MI Abaga, as well as his teeming fans.

Diagnosis, treatment

The rapper, 49, also talked about his diagnosis and how his wife became his donor.

Mr Abdulkareem, a guest on ‘E-splash on TVC’ on Friday, recalled that seven years ago, he started feeling like something was wrong with his right kidney.

Despite quitting smoking and drinking according to the doctor’s advice, about two years ago, he discovered that the pain had increased and told my wife that he had to go to the hospital.

“So we went to the hospital, and the doctor confirmed that I had a stage 4 kidney problem and that the only thing I could do right now was to start dialysis, and it could be reversed if I did the first or the second one.

“If that doesn’t happen, they feel that the best option for me is to get a kidney transplant done. Right there at the hospital, I asked him if it was possible for the hospital to source, he said no, I have to bring my donor myself, and it has to be a family member, and they have to be between 18 and 65,” he said.

The former Remedies group member said that at that moment, his wife offered to be a donor.

“We never discussed this. We never said anything. So they did the first two tests, and we were compatible. We had about 15 more tests to go for. We carried it all out. Everything was ok,” he recalled.

Background

Eedris shot to the limelight after being part of the group Remedies, which included Tony Tetuila and Eddy Montana, before they finally went their separate ways, each taking up a solo career.

Eedris released his first solo album, “Pass”, in 2002, which was well-received by music pundits, followed by Mr Lecturer, which mainly focuses on sexual harassment in universities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

